Shirley Mae Mills, 84, died peacefully on May 23 at Buckley Healthcare Center. She was born on June 24, 1935 in Indianapolis, IN, the daughter of Frank and Viola White.
Shirley graduated from Franklin College with a BA in Journalism in 1957 and received a Master of Social Work from the University of Connecticut School of Social Work in 1961. After receiving her masters, she and Don traveled for almost a year in Europe, camping, working with the Shaftsbury Crusade of Bristol, England, and studying at the Ecumenical Institute in Bossey, Switzerland. She and Don were in Germany when the Berlin Wall went up.
She married the Rev. Donald (Don) Richard Mills (d. 1986) in 1957. She had two sons Kurt (b. 1965) and Erik (b. 1967, d. 1995).
Shirley practiced as a social worker in a variety of settings, including in schools, with children's services, at Cape Cod Artificial Kidney Center, as Director of Social Work for Falmouth Hospital on Cape Cod, Poet's Seat Nursing Home, psychotherapist with Catholic Charities in Athol, Director of Senior Services at Franklin County Mental Health Center, and as an independent counselor.
Shirley was very active in the churches she attended, most recently Northfield Trinitarian Congregational Church, and enjoyed singing in the church choir. She volunteered in various capacities in her local churches, served on the board of American Baptist Churches of Massachusetts, and represented western Massachusetts on the board of the American Baptist Churches USA, including serving on the world missions support committee. She served the American Baptist Ministers and Missionary Benefit Board by visiting retired ministers and missionaries and widows throughout New England. She also was active in the local community, serving on the Council on Aging and as President of the Franklin County Mental Health Center.
She traveled widely, and particularly enjoyed visiting her son Kurt in Scotland. Shirley is survived by her son Kurt and daughter-in-law Sheila. She will be laid to rest in Brewster, MA with her husband Don and son Erik. A memorial service in Greenfield will be arranged later.
Memorial gifts may be directed to Northfield Trinitarian Congregational Church or the American Civil Liberties Union. Donations may also be made in memory of Shirley Mills to the camping ministry of Grotonwood. Checks should be made payable to "Grotonwood Friends" and sent to Grotonwood Friends, 189 Prescott Street, Groton, Ma. 01450.
Published in Recorder on May 27, 2020.