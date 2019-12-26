Shirley M. Sheridan, 93 of Richmond, Virginia, passed away in her sleep at her home on December 20, 2019 with her family at her side.



Shirley moved to Richmond 25 years ago after living 68 years of her life in Griswoldville, Massachusetts.



Her husband, Patrick proceeded her in death 28 years ago.



She is survived by her children, Ann, Michael, and Kathleen (Dennis), and two grandchildren, Christopher (April) and Sarah.



A Member of the Church of the Redeemer, she was a volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital, as well as Our Lady of Lourdes School. Shirley was a child care worker at several other churches in the Richmond area. She was born on September 16, 1926, at Farren Memorial Hospital in Montague, Massachusetts. Shirley, daughter of Emma (Plante) and Raymond Herzig, graduated from Arms Academy in 1944 and worked at Kendall Mills, the Colrain Central School cafeteria, and the United States Postal Service until retirement.



In lieu of flowers, contributions should be sent in her name to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.



Graveside services will be in the spring.

