Service Information Paciorek Funeral Home 13 Hoosac St Adams , MA 01220 (413)-743-0815 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM at Shirley's Home 1771 Baptist Corner Road Ashfield , MA

Mrs. Shirley Rose (Conant) St. Jean, 84, of Ashfield, died on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 comfortably at her home.



She was born in Hanover, New Hampshire on October 13, 1943, daughter of the late George and Ethel (Gunn) Conant. She graduated from the Greenfield High School with the class of 1953.



Mrs. St. Jean held many secretarial positions throughout her life and retired from the Phoenix Life Insurance Company in 1993.



She loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed gardening, baking, Monday morning coffee and her famous "scrubbies". She was very close to all of her neighbors and considered them her second family.



Her husband, Ned E. St. Jean, whom she married on November 25, 1967, died on April 14, 2009.



She is survived by her son David Jardine and his wife Jody of Savoy; two grandchildren Dana and Nichole of Savoy; four step children and their families including, Rich, Steve, Deb and Leslie all of CT; three sisters, Evelyn Kasper and her husband Walter of Greenfield, Elizabeth Bedaw of Northfield, Jacqueline Hale and her husband Robert of Turners Falls; two brothers, Warren Conant and his wife Mary of Turners Falls and Rodney Conant and his wife Dixie of Bernardston; her beloved dog Buck and many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her infant daughter Linda who died in 1970 and by her stepson Ned St. Jean who died in 2010.



The family would like to thank Hospice of Franklin County, especially Angelique Britt for the wonderful care they provided to Shirley.



A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, October 19th at 11:00 A.M. at Shirley's Home, 1771 Baptist Corner Road, Ashfield. Family, friends and neighbors are all invited to attend.



Burial will be private for the family at a later date in Plain Cemetery, Ashfield.



The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements.



To leave a message of condolence, please go online to

