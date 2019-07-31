Simonne M. (Caron) Grybko, 78, of Jackson Road, South Deerfield, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at home. Simonne was born in Holyoke on June 25, 1941 the daughter of the late Louis and Jeannita (Daviiau) Caron. She grew up in South Hadley and attended local schools graduating from South Hadley High School in 1959. Simonne married Robert J. Grybko in 1968 and all their married life was spent in South Deerfield.
Besides her husband Robert, Simonne is survived by one son, Jeffrey Grybko of South Deerfield and one sister, Carol Schlager and husband Frank of Florida. She also leaves nieces and nephews and many friends.
Simonne was a homemaker and also a van driver for many years for Grybko Transportation. She was an avid sports fan of all the local teams. She enjoyed watching television. Simonne was a member of Holy Family Church in South Deerfield and a member of the Rosary Confraternity and the Perpetual Help Society.
Calling hours will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 from 4 to 6:00PM. at the Wrisley Funeral Home, Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 9:15 AM from the Wrisley Funeral Home, Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial in Holy Family Church at 10:00AM with Fr. Jonathan Reardon, officiating. The Rosary Confraternity will recite the Rosary Friday evening at 5:00PM. Donations in her memory may be made to South County Triad, c/o Sharyon Paciorek, 70 Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield, MA 01373.
Published in Recorder on July 31, 2019