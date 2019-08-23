Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sophie M. Flynn. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary





She was born in Greenfield May 18, 1926, the daughter of Mikalaj and Stephania (Cieloszyzyk) Banach.



Sophie attended local schools and graduated from Greenfield High School. She was a inspector at Greenfield Tap & Die for over 20 years. Sophie was a lifelong resident of Greenfield. She was an avid Red Sox fan. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and bus traveling. Most of all she loved to spend time with her grandchildren.



Sophie leaves her daughter Linda A. Wickline and her husband Stearl of Turners Falls and her grandchildren; Tracie Quigley and her husband Kevin and their daughter Morgan of Glen Mills, PA, Cody Wickline and his partner Lauren Collins of Pembroke Pines, FL, and Stephanie Thomas and her husband Jeremy and their son Caden of Greenfield. She also leaves her former daughter in-law Patricia Flynn.



Besides her parents, Sophie was predeceased by her son Michael W. Flynn and her grandchildren Linda and Christian Wickline as well as her siblings; Stanley, Chester, Vernon and Gladys.



Services will be private.



The family would like to thank the staff at Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility for their compassion and ongoing care.



Memorial contributions may be given in Sophie's name to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Regional Dog Shelter 10 Sandy Lane Turners Falls, MA 01376.



For condolences please visit

