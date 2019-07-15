Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanleigh I. Johnson. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Stanleigh I. Johnson, 93, of Springlake Court, Vero Beach, Florida and formerly a resident of High Street in Turners Falls, died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Charlene Manor and Extended Care Facility in Greenfield. He was born in Westfield, MA on October 26, 1925, the son of Henry and Constance (Sands) Johnson. He was a graduate of Westfield High School.



Stanleigh was proud to serve in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II, obtaining the rank of Corporal. Upon returning home, he attended the University of Massachusetts Amherst, graduating in 1950 with a bachelor's degree in business administration.



He was a resident of Turners Falls for 53 years and a winter resident of Vero Beach, FL for forty years.



He was employed at the Strathmore Paper Company, Keith Paper Company, and then Millers Falls Paper Company as a Sales Representative, retiring in 1980. After his retirement, Stanleigh owned DJ Baron's in Turners Falls, for fifteen years with his wife, Shirley. He was an avid volunteer at Vista Royale in Vero Beach, where he worked on various projects with many of his good friends to ensure that the community was at its finest.



Stanleigh was always working on a project. Over his lifetime, he built a house and remodeled his home in Turners Falls that was built in 1886. In his younger years, he built a sailboat with his father, built a swimming pool, and many clocks and pieces of furniture. He was very fond of his boat, The Defiant, which he rebuilt and spent many years boating with his family and friends.



Besides his beloved wife of 53 years, Shirley (Baron) Johnson, Stanleigh leaves his children, David Johnson and his wife Robyn, Sally Gellock and her husband Joseph, Debra Wilcox and her husband Timothy, Donald DeNofrio and his wife Susan, and Diane Faughnan; eight grandchildren, Heidi, Melissa, Kristen, Jamie, Danielle, Jillian, Jennifer and Tony and four great granddaughters, Haleigh, Nicole, Julia and Kameryn. He also leaves two step grandchildren, David and Cambrie Carme along with two step grandsons, Landon and Mayson, and several nieces and nephews.



He leaves behind his loyal friend, Wallace "Dutch" Turner, with whom he enjoyed watching Red Sox games and putting together puzzles, during their stay in Charlene Manor.



Stanleigh leaves behind his golf cart to his little buddy Landon, to ensure that it is cared for.



Besides his parents, Stanleigh was predeceased by his sister, Justine.



A special thank you to the Staff at Charlene Manor for the care they provided to Stanleigh, during his time there. Also, to Franklin County Hospice for their care and compassion.



Calling hours will be held Wednesday 7/17 from 5-7pm at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls.



A memorial graveside service will be held at 10am, Thursday 7/18 at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 1390 Main St., Agawam, MA with full military honors.



Memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight of New England, P.O. Box 16287, Hooksett, NH 03106 or to Franklin County Hospice, 329 Conway St., Suite 2, Greenfield, MA 01301.



For Condolences, please visit





