Stanley received his Associates of Science degree in Law Enforcement from Greenfield Community College in 1980 and received his Bachelors in Criminal Justice in 1981 from the University of Massachusetts. He then went on to receive his Masters degree in education in 1984 from the University of Massachusetts in Human Services.



Stanley proudly served his country during the Vietnam War and served in Military Police.



Stanley built his life and raised his family in Hatfield. He retired from Hardigg/Pelican Industries after more than 30 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed his yearly vacations with his wife to Nantucket and Cape Cod where he enjoyed deep sea fishing. Stanley had a green thumb for gardening and caring for his many fruit trees and bushes. He enjoyed woodworking and making bird houses since his retirement. He was a member of the Polish American Citizens Club.



Stanley is survived by his wife, Linda (Bielunis) Milewski, his daughters, Jennifer (Milewski) Flaig and her husband Eric and Valerie Milewski, his mother, Valerie V, (Cysz) Milewski, his brother, Michael Milewski and his wife Emily Silverman, his sister, MaryAnn Milewski and her partner Ed Muszynski and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Stanley P. Milewski., Sr.



Funeral services will be Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11am in the Wrisley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randolph Calvo officiating. Burial will be in the spring in the Holy Name of Jesus Cemetery. Calling hours will be Saturday at 9:30 until the time of the service. Donations may be made to the Hatfield Ambulance Service, c/o Carrie Flaherty, 59 Main St., Hatfield, MA 01038.



