Stanley Waluk

Stanley P. Waluk passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019 at home with his loving family at



his side. He was born to the late Stanley and Bertha (Mozden) (Sakowski) Walukiewicz on July 29,



1943 in Palmer, MA. He has resided in Three Rivers, MA, Attleboro, MA and South Deerfield, MA.



His greatest love was being there for his family and time spent with his daughter Angela and granddaughter Alyssa and grandson Travis. His love of life over the years included ocean sailing



aboard their sailboat Summer Winds with his wife and daughter. Stan was a quiet person who was constantly learning, an avid reader, and traveled throughout the U.S., Poland and Japan. He always had a very positive outlook on life. Stan graduated from Palmer High School in 1961 and went on to graduate from Northeast Institute with an electrical engineering degree in 1963, and continued on at WNEU industrial engineering, Providence College product liability law, Brown University forensic engineering and patent law. Stan is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Mary Ann (Mechonski) and his daughter Angela Waluk Graves, granddaughter Alyssa Graves and grandson Travis Graves of Mauk, GA. Stan is survived by his sister Janice (Walukiewicz) Brids of West Springfield, MA, brother James Walukiewicz of Ft. Pierce, FL and sister-in-law Phyllis Sakowski of Wilbraham, MA. He also leaves niece Linda Chase, Gerri Gagnon, Debra Burnham and Donna Penn, godson James Walukiewicz and nephew Shawn Walukiewicz, Aunt Rose (Mozden) Tyburski, cousins and many wonderful friends.



He will be greatly missed along with his guidance, love of learning and knowledge. He always believed in reaching for that star and to keep learning. Stanley P. Waluk Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who's Who. Mr. Waluk has been endorsed by Marquis Who's Who as a leader in the engineering industry SOUTH DEERFIELD, MA, April 05, 2019 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Marquis Who's Who, the world's premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Stanley P. Waluk with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Mr. Waluk celebrates many years' experience in his professional network, and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes he has accrued in his field. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process. With an extensive educational and professional background, Mr. Waluk has found success as the owner of WMA Associates in Deerfield, MA, since 1992, he has also contributed as a consultant for Wire and Cable Engineering since 1975. He previously earned an Associate of Science in electrical engineering from the Northeast Institute in 1963. During this time, he worked as the quality control manager and the chief engineer with the Gavitt Wire and Cable Company in Brookfield, MA, between 1963 to 1971. Subsequently, Mr. Waluk excelled as a special project engineer for the TRW-Holyoke Wire and Cable Company, in South Hadley, MA, from 1971 to 1974. Simultaneously, he completed a Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering from Western New England University in Springfield, MA in 1973. He continued his career in the posts of a plant manager for Standard Wire and Cable Co. from 1974 to 1975, a vice president and general manager for Lyall Electric in 1975, and a technical director for Miller Electric Co. from 1976 to 1983. During this time, he also completed postgraduate coursework in product liability law at Providence College in 1981 and in forensic engineering and patent law at Brown University in 1983. With Judd Wire Inc., Mr. Waluk worked as an engineering manager in the high voltage engineering division from 1983 to 1990 and corporate manager of quality and standards from 1990 to 1992. Later, he was the director of engineering and quality for American Electric Cable. He has also spent time with Coleman Cable Co. and American Electric Cable Co. His first professional role was with the Fish and Wildlife Bureau, where they built a radiation chamber on site. Additionally, he has served in the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary and the United States Homeland Security as a staff officer. Mr. Waluk's hard work and dedication in the field have led to a number of achievements. He designed, installed, and trained all employees and auditors, leading to RAB Certification of ISO 9000 systems into 12 different manufacturing plants throughout the United States. Furthermore, he implemented and had certification of individual plants to General Motor's Targets For Excellence (TFE), Boeing's AS 9000 Aerospace Standard, and Bechtel's NQA-1 Nuclear Qualification of Plants on two coasts to Total Quality Management (TQM) system. Outside of these successes, Mr. Waluk designed, capitalized, and set up East and West coast engineering and quality control LAN that tied in all engineering and QA reports and records from multi-plants. He also converted all manual systems of manufacturing specifications and QA audit test reports to networked MS access for use of production control, sales and MBR. Notably, he designed and installed ISO 9000 network for access by all employees. A member of the American Institute of Industrial Engineers, Mr. Waluk maintains affiliation with the International Electro-Technical Commission, the National Fire Protection Association, the American Society for Testing and Materials, and the United States Yacht Racing Union. He is also active with the Providence Engineering Society, the American Management Society, the Society of Automotive Engineers, the American Society for Quality Control, and the Wire Association. He further accrued a United States patent for a lamp socket holder. As an industry representative to Underwriters Laboratories since 1990, Mr. Waluk notably aided in the development and implementation of design changes to all household 120-volt power supply and extension cord plugs to incorporate the childproof safety flange, an accomplishment of which he is particularly proud. In light of his professional achievements, Mr. Waluk has previously been selected for inclusion in such honors publications as Who's Who in Finance and Business, Who's Who in Finance and Industry, Who's Who in America, and Who's Who in Science and Engineering. Additionally, he has been listed in Who's Who in the East, Who's Who in the World, and Who's Who of Emerging Leaders in America. The family has requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway Street, Greenfield, MA 01301. Calling hours will be held at the Wrisley Funeral Home, 90 Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield, MA on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM. There will be a celebration of life at 5:30. The celebration of life mass will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Devine Mercy Parish (Saints Peter and Paul Church) 2267 Main Street, Three River, MA, followed by burial at Saints Peter and Paul's cemetery.



www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Oct. 1, 2019

