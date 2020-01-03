Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanton E. Abrahamson. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Stanton E. Abrahamson, 94, of Greenfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, after a long illness. He was surrounded at Baystate Franklin Medical Center by his loving family. Born on September 12, 1925, in Greenfield, he was predeceased by his parents, Isidor and Esther (Cohen) Abrahamson of Greenfield.



Stan grew up in Greenfield, graduated from Greenfield High School, where he played in the band, and joined the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II, where he served for three years and achieved the rank of Private First Class. When he returned, he majored in business at American International College in Springfield, graduating four years later with a bachelor's degree.



He then joined his father's business, Home Furnishing Company on Main Street in Greenfield, where he had worked part-time while growing up, and he became owner and president when his father passed away in 1987.



He married Marcia (Cookish) on June 15, 1952. A dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Stan loved, his family, the store and the work he did in the store for more than seven decades. He was helping move and deliver furniture well into his 70s, and he continued to sell until he was almost 90.



Stan was a consummate local businessman. Before he took ownership of the store, one of his jobs was to collect money from customers every Saturday for furniture they had purchased on store credit. He would go door to door collecting whatever they could pay - $3, $5, anything. He was a very trusting and caring individual and his customers felt his compassion.



When the store closed in 2016, Stan, whose health had started failing, was sad that Home Furnishing Company had only made it to 98 years, instead of 100, like he had wished. He was happy that the store was able to provide for his entire family, though, first for himself and his mother and father, and later himself, his wife, his son, his daughter and his son-in-law.



Stan had many hobbies, including collecting stamps, coins and postcards. He loved photography, and would take many different kinds of photos, including ones of flowers. He enjoyed visiting antique shops, collecting all types of artifacts, including arrowheads, and was interested in Native American folklore. He also loved horticulture and enjoyed looking at interesting mailboxes. He was an avid reader.



Stan loved to travel throughout the United States and the world, but he particularly enjoyed spending time with his family at his second home on Cape Cod, where he made many trips with his wife, children and grandchildren over the years. He also loved to take cruises with them.



He loved to putter around the house, and he was a spiritual man, but most of all, Stan was a man of great integrity, dedicated and committed to his family and friends, as well as the job he worked his entire life and the hobbies he enjoyed. He served as president of many local clubs, including stamp, coin and photography, and was a member and past president of the local historical society. He was a longtime member of Temple Israel in Greenfield, as well as a member of its Chevra Kadisha Committee. When he was a young boy, he was a newspaper carrier for The Recorder.



Stan always "went with the flow" and never complained about anything, even up to the end. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was always able and willing to laugh at himself. Throughout his life, he came up with unique nicknames and phrases that stuck with people for all of the years that followed.



Stan is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Marcia; his daughter Debi Roberts and her husband John of Greenfield; his son Jeff and his fiancee Barbara Whiteman of South Deerfield; four grandchildren, Daniel Abrahamson of South Deerfield; Josh Roberts and his wife Kelly of Sarasota, Fla.; Jeremy Abrahamson and his wife Allie of Agawam; and Stephanie Roberts and her fiance Chris Passon of Greenfield; four great-grandchildren: Justin Abrahamson, Cole Agostino, Sloane Roberts and Drew Abrahamson. He is also survived by his sister, Jan Greenberg of Pennsylvania, his nephew Mark Greenberg and his wife, Jane, of Pennsylvania, and several great-nieces and great-nephews.



Stan's family would like to thank the staff in the ER, ICU and Spoke 4 at Baystate Franklin Medical Center, which all provided great care during his last days.



Funeral services will be held Sunday at 11 a.m. at Temple Israel, 27 Pierce Street, Greenfield. Burial will follow in Temple Israel Cemetery on Log Plain Road East in Greenfield.



There are no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104.



Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home in Greenfield. For condolences, please visit:





Stanton E. Abrahamson, 94, of Greenfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, after a long illness. He was surrounded at Baystate Franklin Medical Center by his loving family. Born on September 12, 1925, in Greenfield, he was predeceased by his parents, Isidor and Esther (Cohen) Abrahamson of Greenfield.Stan grew up in Greenfield, graduated from Greenfield High School, where he played in the band, and joined the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II, where he served for three years and achieved the rank of Private First Class. When he returned, he majored in business at American International College in Springfield, graduating four years later with a bachelor's degree.He then joined his father's business, Home Furnishing Company on Main Street in Greenfield, where he had worked part-time while growing up, and he became owner and president when his father passed away in 1987.He married Marcia (Cookish) on June 15, 1952. A dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Stan loved, his family, the store and the work he did in the store for more than seven decades. He was helping move and deliver furniture well into his 70s, and he continued to sell until he was almost 90.Stan was a consummate local businessman. Before he took ownership of the store, one of his jobs was to collect money from customers every Saturday for furniture they had purchased on store credit. He would go door to door collecting whatever they could pay - $3, $5, anything. He was a very trusting and caring individual and his customers felt his compassion.When the store closed in 2016, Stan, whose health had started failing, was sad that Home Furnishing Company had only made it to 98 years, instead of 100, like he had wished. He was happy that the store was able to provide for his entire family, though, first for himself and his mother and father, and later himself, his wife, his son, his daughter and his son-in-law.Stan had many hobbies, including collecting stamps, coins and postcards. He loved photography, and would take many different kinds of photos, including ones of flowers. He enjoyed visiting antique shops, collecting all types of artifacts, including arrowheads, and was interested in Native American folklore. He also loved horticulture and enjoyed looking at interesting mailboxes. He was an avid reader.Stan loved to travel throughout the United States and the world, but he particularly enjoyed spending time with his family at his second home on Cape Cod, where he made many trips with his wife, children and grandchildren over the years. He also loved to take cruises with them.He loved to putter around the house, and he was a spiritual man, but most of all, Stan was a man of great integrity, dedicated and committed to his family and friends, as well as the job he worked his entire life and the hobbies he enjoyed. He served as president of many local clubs, including stamp, coin and photography, and was a member and past president of the local historical society. He was a longtime member of Temple Israel in Greenfield, as well as a member of its Chevra Kadisha Committee. When he was a young boy, he was a newspaper carrier for The Recorder.Stan always "went with the flow" and never complained about anything, even up to the end. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was always able and willing to laugh at himself. Throughout his life, he came up with unique nicknames and phrases that stuck with people for all of the years that followed.Stan is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Marcia; his daughter Debi Roberts and her husband John of Greenfield; his son Jeff and his fiancee Barbara Whiteman of South Deerfield; four grandchildren, Daniel Abrahamson of South Deerfield; Josh Roberts and his wife Kelly of Sarasota, Fla.; Jeremy Abrahamson and his wife Allie of Agawam; and Stephanie Roberts and her fiance Chris Passon of Greenfield; four great-grandchildren: Justin Abrahamson, Cole Agostino, Sloane Roberts and Drew Abrahamson. He is also survived by his sister, Jan Greenberg of Pennsylvania, his nephew Mark Greenberg and his wife, Jane, of Pennsylvania, and several great-nieces and great-nephews.Stan's family would like to thank the staff in the ER, ICU and Spoke 4 at Baystate Franklin Medical Center, which all provided great care during his last days.Funeral services will be held Sunday at 11 a.m. at Temple Israel, 27 Pierce Street, Greenfield. Burial will follow in Temple Israel Cemetery on Log Plain Road East in Greenfield.There are no calling hours.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104.Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home in Greenfield. For condolences, please visit: www.kostanskifuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Jan. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.