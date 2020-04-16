Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stefan Charles Barry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born on Sunday, April 4, 1971 in Boston, passed on Saturday, April 11, 2020 in the western Massachusetts town of Erving, in a home he shared with his mother, Joan. Stefan faced his diagnosis of inoperable esophageal cancer with the strength and grace with which he lived his life.



This winter, before the restrictions of the pandemic, his family and friends were able to gather and speak with gratitude of the love and many memorable moments they shared throughout the years. This painful twist of fate was combined with a fortuitous gift. Both his loving mother, Joan and her sister, Joy a retired hospice professional, accompanied him throughout his final journey, providing love, comfort and their grace-filled presence.



Stefan enjoyed his career in fine, finish carpentry and historical renovations; his six-string guitar; his cat, Rowan; reverse painting on glass; physics, engineering and creative inventions; motorcycling on long country roads; golf and the sunshine of early spring afternoons spent watching his mom and her puppy, Gemma, frolic and tend to her garden.



A graduate of Brookline and Amherst Schools, Stefan was pre-deceased by his partner, Jeanine Chapin of Greenfield. He leaves behind a legacy of love in the hearts of his step-children and their children, in addition to his aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and many others, all recipients of his loving spirit and heartfelt generosity.

Born on Sunday, April 4, 1971 in Boston, passed on Saturday, April 11, 2020 in the western Massachusetts town of Erving, in a home he shared with his mother, Joan. Stefan faced his diagnosis of inoperable esophageal cancer with the strength and grace with which he lived his life.This winter, before the restrictions of the pandemic, his family and friends were able to gather and speak with gratitude of the love and many memorable moments they shared throughout the years. This painful twist of fate was combined with a fortuitous gift. Both his loving mother, Joan and her sister, Joy a retired hospice professional, accompanied him throughout his final journey, providing love, comfort and their grace-filled presence.Stefan enjoyed his career in fine, finish carpentry and historical renovations; his six-string guitar; his cat, Rowan; reverse painting on glass; physics, engineering and creative inventions; motorcycling on long country roads; golf and the sunshine of early spring afternoons spent watching his mom and her puppy, Gemma, frolic and tend to her garden.A graduate of Brookline and Amherst Schools, Stefan was pre-deceased by his partner, Jeanine Chapin of Greenfield. He leaves behind a legacy of love in the hearts of his step-children and their children, in addition to his aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and many others, all recipients of his loving spirit and heartfelt generosity. Published in Recorder on Apr. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close