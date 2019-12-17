Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stella Krejmas. View Sign Service Information Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 (413)-498-5359 Send Flowers Obituary

Stella Krejmas, 96 of Northfield, Massachusetts passed peacefully in her home on December 16, 2019. She was born on September 8, 1923, the daughter of Lucas and Mary Kochinski Schryba on the same property where she was born, attended Northfield Schools and was loved dearly by her family.



During World War II, she worked for Phelps Dodge Copper Products Corporation from 1941-1944 at the Habershaw Division Plant in Yonkers, New York. This plant made asbestos-insulated cable for the United States Navy. After the war, she worked as a chambermaid at the former Northfield Hotel and Erving Paper Mills as a packer for 16 years following her husband's medical retirement. Stella also volunteered at the Franklin Medical Center Main Lobby reception desk in retirement.



Stella was an active member of St. Patrick's Church in Northfield where she married her husband Joe on November 28, 1946. Joe predeceased her on January 11, 1984.



Stella leaves two daughters, JoAnn Coutu and Elaine Tyler (Denny) of Northfield, two sons, Joseph, Jr. (Susie) of Coronado, California and Albert (JoDee) of Wethersfield, Connecticut along with five grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was predeaced by a son Francis.



Flowers may be sent to Kidder Funeral Home and contributions may be given to the or to St. Patrick's Church 80 Main St. Northfield, Ma. 01360.



There will be a Catholic Prayer Service on Monday morning December 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Kidder Funeral Home in Northfield. Burial will follow at the family plot in St. Mary's Cemetery in Northfield.



