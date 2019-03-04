Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stella M. Lachapelle. View Sign

Stella M. (Brassard) Lachapelle, 85, of Holly Avenue, died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Baystate Franklin Medical Center. She was born in Mooers Forks, N.Y., on November 27, 1933. She was the daughter of William and Irene (DeCoste) Brassard.



Stella was an amazing and beautiful woman, both inside and out. She was a free spirit, so full of life and always there to lend a helping hand, whether through advice or through a cheery word of encouragement. Stella had a distinctive and loving knack to make those she loved feel so special and cherished. Stella's main passions were spending quality time with her family and her religion, but she also loved singing and playing her guitar. She frequently accompanied her husband, Edmond, while he played the piano...they were a match made in heaven. Stella also loved to dance and play cards and oh, how she could talk politics and world affairs...she had a strong knowledge and grasp of these and regularly would engage those around her in both. Stella had a wonderful sense of humor, and laughter came easy to her, which would spread so easily to those around her. And, it could not go unsaid that Stella was an avid New England sports fan. If she wasn't cheering on the Red Sox, it was the Celtics, Patriots or the Bruins. The list goes on and on about Stella and her wonderful and loving qualities...it is no wonder that she will be sorely missed by so many.



Stella is survived by her husband, best friend and soulmate of 64 years, Edmond, her daughters, Barbara Dumas and her husband Jamin, of Oregon; Nancy Burniske and her husband Ray, of South Deerfield; and Sharon Summers and her husband AnDre`, of Plainville. Stella had many grandchildren including, Benjamin, Sonia, Jha-vanne, Malik and Tanika Dumas, Jeffrey Burniske and his wife Kim, and Jhamilla Hoffine and her husband Aaron. She was also blessed with her Great Grandchildren, Skyla and Jacob Burniske, Fatima Wilson, Jha-Barrie Portis, Xavier and Alyvia Hoffine, Jha-Kai and Kaedrick Dumas and Great Great Grandchild Zaire Harrison-Davis.



Stella also leaves her sister Doris Levesque of Zephyrhills, FL and several nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, Stella was predeceased by her siblings, Lawrence, Clarence, Gerald, Joseph, Alfred and Paul Brassard, and Eva Trombley.



The family extends a very special thank you to the Baystate Franklin Medical Center Spoke 5 Nurses and staff who so lovingly cared for Stella the last week of her life.



Calling hours will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, from 5-7 PM at Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, in Greenfield.



Services will be Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 9:15 AM, from the Kostanski Funeral Home, followed by a Liturgy of Christian burial at 10 AM at Blessed Sacrament Church, with Rev. Timothy Campoli, Pastor officiating. Burial will follow at the Calvary Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, 182 High Street, Greenfield MA. 01301.



For condolences, please visit

Stella M. (Brassard) Lachapelle, 85, of Holly Avenue, died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Baystate Franklin Medical Center. She was born in Mooers Forks, N.Y., on November 27, 1933. She was the daughter of William and Irene (DeCoste) Brassard.Stella was an amazing and beautiful woman, both inside and out. She was a free spirit, so full of life and always there to lend a helping hand, whether through advice or through a cheery word of encouragement. Stella had a distinctive and loving knack to make those she loved feel so special and cherished. Stella's main passions were spending quality time with her family and her religion, but she also loved singing and playing her guitar. She frequently accompanied her husband, Edmond, while he played the piano...they were a match made in heaven. Stella also loved to dance and play cards and oh, how she could talk politics and world affairs...she had a strong knowledge and grasp of these and regularly would engage those around her in both. Stella had a wonderful sense of humor, and laughter came easy to her, which would spread so easily to those around her. And, it could not go unsaid that Stella was an avid New England sports fan. If she wasn't cheering on the Red Sox, it was the Celtics, Patriots or the Bruins. The list goes on and on about Stella and her wonderful and loving qualities...it is no wonder that she will be sorely missed by so many.Stella is survived by her husband, best friend and soulmate of 64 years, Edmond, her daughters, Barbara Dumas and her husband Jamin, of Oregon; Nancy Burniske and her husband Ray, of South Deerfield; and Sharon Summers and her husband AnDre`, of Plainville. Stella had many grandchildren including, Benjamin, Sonia, Jha-vanne, Malik and Tanika Dumas, Jeffrey Burniske and his wife Kim, and Jhamilla Hoffine and her husband Aaron. She was also blessed with her Great Grandchildren, Skyla and Jacob Burniske, Fatima Wilson, Jha-Barrie Portis, Xavier and Alyvia Hoffine, Jha-Kai and Kaedrick Dumas and Great Great Grandchild Zaire Harrison-Davis.Stella also leaves her sister Doris Levesque of Zephyrhills, FL and several nieces and nephews.Besides her parents, Stella was predeceased by her siblings, Lawrence, Clarence, Gerald, Joseph, Alfred and Paul Brassard, and Eva Trombley.The family extends a very special thank you to the Baystate Franklin Medical Center Spoke 5 Nurses and staff who so lovingly cared for Stella the last week of her life.Calling hours will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, from 5-7 PM at Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, in Greenfield.Services will be Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 9:15 AM, from the Kostanski Funeral Home, followed by a Liturgy of Christian burial at 10 AM at Blessed Sacrament Church, with Rev. Timothy Campoli, Pastor officiating. Burial will follow at the Calvary Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, 182 High Street, Greenfield MA. 01301.For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com Funeral Home Kostanski Funeral Home

220 Federal Street

Greenfield , MA 01301

(413) 773-9515 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Recorder on Mar. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close