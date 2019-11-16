Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephania A. Bai. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Tappy had many happy years as a child and young adult growing up in Sunderland with her best friend, Sophie (Mogelinski) Sacco. Tappy loved to reminisce about how they use to dress alike and take trips up to Mt. Sugarloaf, ride their bikes everywhere in town, and take the bus to South Deerfield to go dancing at Redmond's Hall. This is where Tappy met Chet.



Tappy married Chester Roger Bai, Sr. on April 17, 1948. All of their married life was spent in South Deerfield. In her early years Tappy worked many jobs, including clipping onions and picking asparagus for Whitmore's Farm, Lamson and Goodnow, Raytheon -- making radar tubes for the military-- M&M Tobacco, and for several years at the Hillside Nursing home before her retirement at age 56.



Tappy lived for her children and grandchildren, and had a very generous heart. For the past 15 years Tappy lived in her apartment next to her daughter Laurie, son-in law Mark, and grand-daughter Ashley. She was so proud of her apartment, that when people came to visit she always had to "show off" her place. For many years Tappy enjoyed playing bingo at Holy Family Church in South Deerfield. She was an avid Red Sox fan, and always called her daughter Debbie, and son-in-law, Tony, to make sure of the correct time and channel so she wouldn't miss the game. She also enjoyed Sunday dinners with Deb and Tony at their home in Warwick. Tappy loved playing her hand-held poker game that her son Chet bought her one year for Christmas. Tappy loved visiting her daughter Gina, and her boyfriend Tom in New York. She always made sure that Gina would take her at least once to the casino so she could play the poker machines. Tappy's favorite place to have breakfast was at Jerry's Place in South Deerfield. She would have so much fun joking around with Jerry, and the other patrons too. If anyone knew Tappy, she loved her scratch tickets. She would be seen at Dimo's restaurant in Sunderland, sitting with Helen and scratching away with her artic-cat hat and gloves on, while Ronnie made her and Helen their dinner. When she ran out of tickets, she would have Ronnie ride over to the corner store to buy more!



Tappy is survived by her four children, Chester R. Bai, Jr. II, (Carol) of Gardner, Deborah A. Wermuth (Tony) of Warwick, Laurie J. Downey (Mark) of Montague, and Regina A. Bai (Tom) of Lisbon, NY. Five grandchildren, Katy Bai, Chester R. Roger Bai, Jr. III, Amanda Bai, all of Greenfield, Shari Bai of Hatfield, and Ashley J. Downey of Montague. Nine great-grandchildren, Michael, Codie, Faith, Aidan, Tasheen, Gage, Eli, Lucas, and Arthur. Three great-great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Mallory, and Jayce. She was predeceased by three brothers, Roman Yurkevicz, Louis Yurkevicz, and Roger Yurkevicz, and one sister Jennie Michalak. She is survived by her youngest brother, Rudolph Yurkevicz, and his wife Stacia, of Hatfield. She also leaves many nieces and nephews from the surrounding area. Tappy leaves behind her three dear friends from Dimo's Restaurant in Sunderland, Helen Rodak, Ron Rodak, and Roger Gosselin, and numerous friends from the area who are regulars at Dimo's. She is also survived by her long-time friend, Walter Kuchyt, of Hatfield. She will be sadly missed by her two favorite labs, Willy and Jasper, who loved their "Gramma Crackers" (since she was always seen feeding them her saltines)!



Services will be held on Wednesday, November 20, at the Wrisley Funeral Home, Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield, with calling hours from 9am - 11am, and a memorial service from 11am - 12pm in the chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to any animal shelter of your choice.



A graveside service will be held later in the Spring with a date to be announced. Expressions of sympathy are available at:

Stephania ("Tappy") A. (Yurkevicz) Bai, 93, of Old Stage Road, Montague, passed away on November 12, 2019, from natural causes. She was born in Sunderland, MA on April 24, 1926, the daughter of Michael Yurkevicz and Anna (Shytnski) Yurkevicz. She attended Sunderland schools.Tappy had many happy years as a child and young adult growing up in Sunderland with her best friend, Sophie (Mogelinski) Sacco. Tappy loved to reminisce about how they use to dress alike and take trips up to Mt. Sugarloaf, ride their bikes everywhere in town, and take the bus to South Deerfield to go dancing at Redmond's Hall. This is where Tappy met Chet.Tappy married Chester Roger Bai, Sr. on April 17, 1948. All of their married life was spent in South Deerfield. In her early years Tappy worked many jobs, including clipping onions and picking asparagus for Whitmore's Farm, Lamson and Goodnow, Raytheon -- making radar tubes for the military-- M&M Tobacco, and for several years at the Hillside Nursing home before her retirement at age 56.Tappy lived for her children and grandchildren, and had a very generous heart. For the past 15 years Tappy lived in her apartment next to her daughter Laurie, son-in law Mark, and grand-daughter Ashley. She was so proud of her apartment, that when people came to visit she always had to "show off" her place. For many years Tappy enjoyed playing bingo at Holy Family Church in South Deerfield. She was an avid Red Sox fan, and always called her daughter Debbie, and son-in-law, Tony, to make sure of the correct time and channel so she wouldn't miss the game. She also enjoyed Sunday dinners with Deb and Tony at their home in Warwick. Tappy loved playing her hand-held poker game that her son Chet bought her one year for Christmas. Tappy loved visiting her daughter Gina, and her boyfriend Tom in New York. She always made sure that Gina would take her at least once to the casino so she could play the poker machines. Tappy's favorite place to have breakfast was at Jerry's Place in South Deerfield. She would have so much fun joking around with Jerry, and the other patrons too. If anyone knew Tappy, she loved her scratch tickets. She would be seen at Dimo's restaurant in Sunderland, sitting with Helen and scratching away with her artic-cat hat and gloves on, while Ronnie made her and Helen their dinner. When she ran out of tickets, she would have Ronnie ride over to the corner store to buy more!Tappy is survived by her four children, Chester R. Bai, Jr. II, (Carol) of Gardner, Deborah A. Wermuth (Tony) of Warwick, Laurie J. Downey (Mark) of Montague, and Regina A. Bai (Tom) of Lisbon, NY. Five grandchildren, Katy Bai, Chester R. Roger Bai, Jr. III, Amanda Bai, all of Greenfield, Shari Bai of Hatfield, and Ashley J. Downey of Montague. Nine great-grandchildren, Michael, Codie, Faith, Aidan, Tasheen, Gage, Eli, Lucas, and Arthur. Three great-great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Mallory, and Jayce. She was predeceased by three brothers, Roman Yurkevicz, Louis Yurkevicz, and Roger Yurkevicz, and one sister Jennie Michalak. She is survived by her youngest brother, Rudolph Yurkevicz, and his wife Stacia, of Hatfield. She also leaves many nieces and nephews from the surrounding area. Tappy leaves behind her three dear friends from Dimo's Restaurant in Sunderland, Helen Rodak, Ron Rodak, and Roger Gosselin, and numerous friends from the area who are regulars at Dimo's. She is also survived by her long-time friend, Walter Kuchyt, of Hatfield. She will be sadly missed by her two favorite labs, Willy and Jasper, who loved their "Gramma Crackers" (since she was always seen feeding them her saltines)!Services will be held on Wednesday, November 20, at the Wrisley Funeral Home, Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield, with calling hours from 9am - 11am, and a memorial service from 11am - 12pm in the chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to any animal shelter of your choice.A graveside service will be held later in the Spring with a date to be announced. Expressions of sympathy are available at: www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Nov. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close