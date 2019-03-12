Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen G. Hebert. View Sign





Stephen is predeceased by his late wife Elizabeth Olejnik Hebert, his mother Anna Diemand Hebert, and his father Arthur Hebert.



Stephen leaves behind his daughter Neesha Kaeppel and her husband Eric of Northfield, MA and his grandchildren Audissey, Jaden, and Tayla, also of Northfield. Steve leaves his brother Paul Hebert and his wife Kathy of Florence, MA, and his sister Nancy and her partner David, also of Florence, as well, nephews, Jeffrey, Kevin, and Eric and great nephews, Caden, Carter, and Camden and many extended family and friends.



Stephen loved riding his motor-cycle, hiking, fishing and adventuring with his partner Tami Thompson, with whom he lived and shared his life. Steve was a retired supervisor, refrigeration technician for Food Service at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.



In lieu of flowers it was Steve's wish that donations be made to Cooley Dickenson VNA/Hospice. Visiting hours will be at Wrisley Funeral Home, 90 Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield, MA from 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 15th. A celebration of life is being planned for Saturday, May 25th at Riverview Picnic Area, 144 Pine Meadow Road, Northfield, MA, from 1 to 6.



