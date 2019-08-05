Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen J. Karpovich. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Send Flowers Obituary

Steve Karpovich passed away on July 22nd from injuries related to a car crash in Leverett on July 2nd. Steve was the son of two loving parents, Walter and Josephine Karpovich. He was born on January 11th, 1949 and grew up in Pawtucket, RI.He graduated from New York University in 1969. As he wrote in his journal, "At that time and in that place, there were few acceptable options for whom a boy would be or how he could be [emotionally]. It was a time in history when the greater wide world was starting to open up..." The world did open up for Steve through his travels in Central America, backpacking throughout the country, and his political activism, including involvement with the Clamshell Alliance protesting the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant.Steve spent much of his time hiking in the woods and climbing mountains, including all the mountains above 4000 ft in New England. He held a deep respect and appreciation for the wilderness, and his spirituality was deeply rooted in the earth. Every weekend he would leave in the early morning to search for rattlesnakes, copperheads, bears, and moose in the forests of Western Mass, just to watch them in their natural habitats. He loved looking for the first ephemeral flowers of early spring. When he wasn't in the woods, he could be found gardening, reading at a local cafe, or dancing to live music, especially Afro-Cuban rhythms.For much of his life Steve was a helper and student of several Native American Elders and communities in the US and Canada. He also worked at Akwesasne Notes of the Mohawk Nation in New York in the 1970's. These teachings were the foundation of how he lived his life.His work life spanned from being a firefighter in Arizona to a Headstart teacher in Roxbury and ended as the Director of the ServiceNet Wells Street Shelter, Franklin County's only homeless shelter for individuals. He brought integrity, respect, and compassion to the many people he worked with throughout his life. Attached is a link to a remembrance honoring his work, published in the Greenfield Recorder. https://www.recorder.com/a1-Longtime-homeless-shelter-director-dies-27454617 Steve is survived by his wife Kris Larson and his daughter Maya Karpovich, as well as his sister Chris Thompson and her husband Phil, his brother Walter Karpovich, his niece Amanda Thompson, and his nephew Zach Thompson and his wife Michelle, along with countless other family and friends who loved him. He was deeply devoted to his family. He lived a life of kindness, respect, and courage and will be deeply missed by all of us.Donations in Steve's memory may be made to Kestrel Land Trust of the Pioneer Valley through www.kestreltrust.org or to the Wells Street Shelter through www.servicenet.org Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com Published in Recorder on Aug. 5, 2019

