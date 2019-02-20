Stephen W. Fisher, 18, formerly of Northfield, MA, died unexpectedly in Meriden, CT on February 18, 2019. He was born in Ashfield, MA on March 28, 2000, the son of Walter and CynthiaJean (Parsons) Fisher. Stephen attended school in Berlin, CT. He worked in the Home Improvement industry as a gutter installer. He enjoyed working out at the local gym and loved hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his parents Walter and CynthiaJean Fisher of Northfield, MA and his siblings: Paul Fisher of Kansas City, MO, Luke Fisher of Meriden, CT, Jonathan Fisher of Berlin, CT, Philip, James, and Nathan Fisher of Northfield, MA, Rebekah Swarr and her husband Larry of Athens, WI, Rachel and Ruth Fisher of Northfield, MA and Esther Fisher of Kansas City, MO, and a niece DebYah Swarr.
Funeral services will be Saturday (2-23-2019) at 11:00 A.M. at the Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave, Northfield, MA. Burial will be in the spirng in Farms Cemetery, Northfield.
Calling hours will be Friday evening (2-22-2019) from 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home.
To send condolences or for directions please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com.
Kidder Funeral Home
1 Parker Avenue
Northfield, MA 01360
413-498-5359
Published in Recorder on Feb. 20, 2019