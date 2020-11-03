Steven M. Saharceski, 55, of Unity St. died Sunday (11-1-20) at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton. He was born in Springfield, MA, the son of Michael and Theresa (LaBelle) Saharceski.
Steven attended local schools and graduated from Franklin County Technical School in 1984. He worked in the kitchen of Herm's Restaurant for many years. Steven was proud to be an active member of the Elks organization for over 26 years. At the time of his passing he was the current Lodge Inner Guard for the Greenfield Elks Lodge # 1296. He also previously served as the Tiler of the Montague Elks Lodge #2521 for many years and was a very involved member of their Veterans Committee, where he dedicated over one thousand hours of service to our veterans. He was also a member of the St. Kazimierz Society and a volunteer at the Gill Montague Senior Center.
Steven loved fishing, golfing, Nascar, going to tag sales and shopping with his sister. He was also an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. In previous years he enjoyed golfing with his father and Uncle Win and hunting with his father and his cousin Chet. Steven will always be remembered for his infectious smile, his joyous laugh, his kind and friendly nature and his love for life.
Steven leaves his mother Theresa of Turners Falls, his sister Tracy Saharceski and her fiance' Erik Semb and their daughter Kimberlyn Semb, of Erving, numerous cousins, including Chet Saharceski and Shelley Kelleher who were especially close to him, several aunts and uncles and many friends.
Services will be Saturday (11-7-20) at 9:15 AM from the Kostanski Funeral Home 1 Kostanski Square followed be a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Our Lady of Peace Church with Rev. Stanley Aksamit, pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held Friday (11-6-20) from 4-6 PM at the funeral home. FACE COVERINGS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED.
Memorial contributions may be made to Triad/ Franklin Country Sheriff's Office 160 Elm St. Greenfield, MA. 01301 or to Pioneer Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 329 Conway Street, #2, Greenfield, MA 01301.
