Steven R. Dunn, 74, of Hinsdale, N.H. died Monday evening (2-10-2020) at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, N.H. He was born in Gardner, Ma. on October 10, 1945 the son of S. Andrew and Minnie (Woodward) Dunn. He moved to Bernardston, Ma. in 1956 and attended Pioneer Valley Regional School.



He then spent time in the Peace Corps where he attained his GED. He worked his entire career starting at Millers Falls Tool Co. and stayed with all the transitions of ownership, retiring from Disston Tool Co. in So. Deerfield, Ma. where he was a master machinist. He lived his entire adult life in Hinsdale, N.H. In his younger years he enjoyed playing the guitar and dabbling in anything electronic. He was a huge Si Fi fan, and an avid follower of NASCAR and Formula One racing.



He is survived by his brother, Scott and his wife Patti of Orange, Ma. and his sister, Gloria Freyenhagen and her husband Earl of Bernardston, Ma. and his neices, Linda Letourneau, Wanda Llewelyn, and Faith Hamberg.



There will be a graveside service in the spring in Center Cemetery, Bernadston, Ma. at a time to be announced.



Donations in his memory may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Ok, 73123.



Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma. is in charge of arrangemants.



