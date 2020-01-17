Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM First Congregational Church Sunderland , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Steven Robert Keyes, born on July 8, 1980, died suddenly while he was snorkeling in Puerto Rico on January 15, 2020. Steve was 39 years old.



Steve was the owner of Keyes Electric in Whately, MA, an electrical business he began in 2006, just one month before his first child was born. Steve loved working as an electrician, and his employees meant a lot to him. Steve had a zest for life. He found tremendous joy in everything he did. He loved to travel and he loved the ocean, but most of all he loved his family.



Steve leaves behind two sons, Sam (13) and Jack (9), along with his ex-wife, Tracy Keyes. He also leaves behind his partner, Autumn McGuffey, who is expecting Steve's first daughter. Steven is also survived by many family members, including his beloved mother, Katherine (Jon) Adams; his father Robert Keyes; his step-father, Steve Chamberlin; his siblings, Elizabeth (Trevor) Duffy, Shannon (Chris) Lamere, James Adams, Jacob (Kayla) Adams, Megan Keyes, and Kristopher Keyes. He also leaves behind his grandfather, Walter Dutton, three nieces and two nephews, along with aunts, uncles, cousins and many close friends.



Calling hours will be held at Wrisley Funeral Home in South Deerfield on Friday, January 24th, from 5-8 pm. A Memorial Service will be held at First Congregational Church in Sunderland on Saturday, January 25th, at 11 am. Following the service, friends and family are invited to the Keyes Electric Community Room for a reception.



Expressions of Sympathy are available at:

