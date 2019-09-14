Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stuart Rhoderick Tears. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

August 31, 2019, a bright Saturday morning, Stuart Rhoderick Tears, fondly known as "Dahna's Dad", having lived a good, long life of 95 years, 146 days, reached for his wife's hand to join her in the eternal light.



Stuart was born on April 7, 1924, Oak Park, Illinois to parents, Claude Frederick "Hap" Tears, Sr. (1896-1968) and Gwendolyn Hope Jones Tears, (1894-1979) and older brother, Claude Frederick, Jr. (1919-1998) Moving around a lot due to Stuart's father's chemical engineering profession, they never lived in one place for more than 6 years; and often only a month, resulting in Stuart giving up making friends, and also, graduating from 2 high schools. Stuart studied Chemical Engineering at Columbia University, NYC 1942-1944; Served in the U. S. Navy service in the Western Pacific in WWII, 1944-1946, Honorable Discharge earning the Victory Medal, American Theater Medal and Asiatic Pacific Medal.



June 5, 1949 in Ft Worth, Texas, Stuart married Frances Ruth Ables Tears (May 27, 1929 - June 12, 1999), after love at first sight when both were traveling home by train from Washington, D.C. to Dallas; He, discharged from the Navy, and she, returning from a trip with friends; it was the beginning of their love story which lasted over 50 years.



February, 1950, Stuart finished his Bachelor Science degree in Mechanical Engineering at SMU in Dallas, Texas. Graduate courses in Industrial Engineering also at SMU. He worked as Technical Librarian in college; Design Draftsman after graduation; worked for family refinery engineering business, Tears Engineers, Dallas, from 1951-1968 where he was Project Engineer, Security Officer, and Vice President for domestic affairs until his Father's death and business was sold; then Stuart had various positions with engineering companies until his retirement.



Stuart and Frances lived in Dallas, and Stuart did not move again until Frances died in 1999. Stuart found companionship again, with Letitia



Stuart loved photography, genealogy, classic movies, following actors/actresses careers, rescuing animals, airplanes and flying, camping, reading, history, collecting, video/DVD recording and politics. In addition to being a WWII Veteran, he was selected to be a member of the first movie ratings board in Dallas where he served for many years; he was also Precinct Chairman in Dallas and Ft Worth, overseeing local elections for over 60 years.



Stuart had a very long life,that many do not get to have. Independent and strong willed as heck, our Dad never smoked, never drank, never swore and never ate rabbit food (salad). Perhaps this is why he lived so long?!



Stuart leaves behind family all over the country: 4 children; Jeanne (Tears) Giroir, husband Thomas, of Columbia CT, Gary Tears, wife Janella of Edmond, OK, Dahna (Tears) Virgilio and partner, David Knavel of Gill, MA, David Brian Tears, wife Bonnie, of The Colony, TX. 6 Grandchildren, 9 Great Grandchildren; Christopher Giroir, wife Caitlin, daughter Kerrigan in California; Megan (Giroir) Bristol, husband Tyler, daughter, Juliet in Washington; Kasey (Tears) Smith and Zack Smith, their sons, Max, Corbin, Clayton and Brigham in Oklahoma; Mindy (Tears) Pidek, husband Eric, their sons, Luke, Collin and Tyler in Oklahoma; Brody Tears, in Texas and Ben Virgilio in New York. Nieces, Lisa (Tears) Jarrett, husband James of Arizona; and Ilona Rakentine O'Brien, and family, of Dallas.



Besides his parents, brother and wife, Stuart was also pre-deceased by Nephew, Claude Frederick Tears, III (2015), many rescued dogs and cats, and his most recent rescued cats, Calico and Mau Mau (2019)



Services will be private in Cox Cemetery in Dallas at a later date. We would like to thank Dr. Klein, his wife, Deb, Nurse Myssie, Buckley Healthcare Center-especially Sam B, Ryan M & all the CNA's/nurses who befriended him and personally cared for him on a daily basis, Emergency Dept, ICU and Spoke 3 doctors, nurses and aides at Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, Kate Bailey who took care of Dad's cats like her own; David Knavel for his love, support to Dahna and his help and friendship with Dad; and all the friends and followers of the journey with Dahna caring for her Dad. "Taking care of my Dad over the last 5 years has been an honor and a priceless gift. Your friendship, words of support, cards, kindness and encouragement made all the difference to both of us. I hope our journey will inspire you, and if given the chance, you'll embrace the journey with your aging loved ones, visit your elders often wherever they may be, and not be afraid of nursing homes. "



In memory of Stuart's love of animals, please consider rescuing or adopting a stray animal, or making a donation to a No Kill shelter: Pat Brody Shelter for Cats, P. O. Box 142, Lunenburg, MA 01462





