Sue (Williams) Wood, 63, of Old Vernon Road passed away on Saturday 5/30/20 after a courageous battle with cancer, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Bridgeport, CT on June 27, 1956, the daughter of Robert and Gail (McInnis) Williams.
Sue was a food service manager at the Pioneer Valley Regional High School for over thirty years before her retirement.
Sue enjoyed gardening and cooking, and decorating for Christmas, her favorite holiday. She especially loved family gatherings and spending time with her family and grandchildren
Besides her beloved husband of forty eight years, Robert Wood, Sr., Sue leaves a daughter, Donna Sullivan and her husband Gregory of Greenfield; a son, Robert Jr. and his wife Melissa of Erving; seven grandchildren, Meghan, Mollie, Marisa, Matthew, Michael, Matthew and Robert III; a great grandchild, Myles; and her siblings, Robert Williams lll of Turners Falls, Dawn Freeman of CT, and John and (Theresa) of Northfield. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in honor of "Dick's Angels" c/o Barbara Brassor 213 Winchester Road, Northfield, MA 01360.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Recorder on Jun. 1, 2020.