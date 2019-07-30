Susan E. MacLeod, 71, died on Friday (7/26/2019) at Baystate Franklin Medical Center. Born in Greenfield on May 9, 1948, Susan was the daughter of John and Marion (Alger) MacLeod. She was a graduate of Greenfield High School, and lived most of her life in her hometown.



Susan was employed for many years as a process operator and union steward at Oxford Pickle Company.



Susan was an avid Boston Red Sox fan, loved spending time in her garden and loved cats.



She leaves cousins in Canada with whom she lived for two years, and a close network of friends. At her request, all services are private, under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the Dakin Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01101.

