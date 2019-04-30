Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Helbig Maddern. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Helbig Maddern of Greenfield, MA, formerly of Gill, passed away peacefully after a sudden illness, with family by her side, at Baystate Franklin Medical Center on April 1, 2019.



Susie was born in Passaic, NJ, the daughter of Ruth (Merk) Helbig Spaulding and Richard Carl Helbig on February 9, 1943. As a child she moved to Northfield, MA and attended Northfield School for Girls, followed by Springfield Hospital School of Nursing, graduating with a RN degree in 1963.



Susie married her high school sweetheart, Philip Maddern, on October 12, 1963. They had 3 children: Elizabeth, Linda and Thomas. When the children were young she was a private-duty nurse, served as Lamaze Childbirth Class Chairman for Franklin County and vice president of the Gill School P.T.O., and was a Sunday School teacher at Grace Church. From 1977-2005, she and Phil co-owned the Gill Store where she made many friends and helped teach the youngest customers their math counting skills thanks to her penny candy sales. Susie and Phil moved to Greenfield Acres in 2009. Susie soon established herself as a key figure in the high-rise social life; creating a new niche as the "Sunshine Girl" and serving as a member of the "Fabulous 5" supporting the TRIAD program.



Susie had the gift of curiosity and inspiring others. At the time of her passing, she was very involved in her church, Congregation of Grace, serving on the benevolence committee and chairman of the missionary committee. She was also strategic in helping people prepare for new life, serving with Alternative Pregnancy Center, as well as helping others prepare for our next life journey, serving on the Funeral Consumers Alliance of Western MA. She was also part of a select group of diabetics who participated in the Joslin Clinic 50-year research study.



Susie is survived by her husband Philip of Greenfield, daughter Liz Brandenburg and her husband Jeff of Greenfield, daughter Linda Leduc and her husband Brian of Belchertown, and son Tom Maddern and his wife Rosa Poon of San Ramon, CA. She leaves 7 grandchildren: T. Alex DeHoyos, Ashley Brandenburg, Lauren DeHoyos, Allie Brandenburg, Nick Leduc, Jackson Leduc and Spencer Maddern. She also leaves a brother Robert Helbig and his wife Patty, nephew Kenneth Helbig of Linden, MI, and brother Paul Spaulding and his wife Cindy of Cherry Valley, NY. She is predeceased by her mother, father, stepfather James Spaulding and brother David Spaulding. She also leaves behind many dear friends from all walks of her life.



All who knew Susie understood her quest for knowledge and natural ability to help all those around her. Her final wish to donate her body to science was realized when on her passing she was accepted to UMASS Medical School in Worcester, MA. A celebration of her life will be held at the Schuetzen Verein, Gill, MA from 1-4pm on July 26, 2019.



Donations in her name can be made to Joslin Diabetes Center

