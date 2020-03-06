Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Maddern. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Sue Maddern, a resident of Whitingham, passed away March 3, 2020 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA. Sue was born in Montague City, MA on January 15, 1959 the daughter of Arnold and Rosemary Carroll Maddern. She graduated from Turners Falls, MA High School and earned her Bachelor Degree form the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Susan began her career as a music teacher in Waterbury, VT, also teaching in Putney, Whitingham and Wilmington, VT before retiring from Twin Valley High School. Susan was a member of the Deerfield Valley Players and was the organist for St. Mary in the Mountains Episcopal Church. She loved music and led a lot of area singing groups. She was an avid gardener and loved all kinds of music, kayaking, swimming and most of all spending time with her many friends and family. Sue is survived by her daughter Hillary Smith-Maddern and her husband Jacob Miner of Springfield, MA, siblings, Carolyn Jenest of Pauley's Island North Carolina, Anne Maddern of Turners Falls, MA, Jane Devino of Erving, MA, James Maddern of Erving, MA, Paul Maddern of Brattleboro, and Andrea Platner and her husband, George, of Bernardston, MA and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews and cousins as well as close friends of the family, Valerie Squindo of Wilmington, VT and Adrian Sebborn of Williamstown, MA. She was preceded in death by her sister Leigh Bernard. A celebration of life for Sue will be held Saturday March 14, 2020 at 11am at St. Mary in the Mountains Episcopal Church in Wilmington where we will send Sue off singing. Interment will be private. There are no visiting hours. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Sue's memory may be made to the Windham County Humane Society or the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, c/o Covey-Allen & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 215 Wilmington, VT 05363. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Covey-Allen & Shea Funeral Home 44 East Main Street Wilmington. Published in Recorder on Mar. 6, 2020

