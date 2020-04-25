Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Marie Adams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Susan Marie Adams (Tetreault) of Greenfield, passed away on April 21, 2020. She was born April 25th, 1952, the daughter of the late Earl Tetreault and of the late Ella Downs(Kierstead).



Susan grew up in Gill, and graduated from Pioneer Valley Regional School in 1970. She married Stephen A. Adams on February 3rd, 1973. They had three children Stephen, Stacie, and Stephanie whom they raised in Bernardston.



Susan enjoyed delivering local newspapers, as it allowed her to stay home with her children. Up until her passing, she worked as a paraprofessional in the Greenfield School system. She really enjoyed working with the children, and was well liked by students and staff.



Some hobbies Susan enjoyed were going to the beach, camping, crocheting, finding bargains, spoiling not only her children but grandchildren, genealogy, and really loved the company of her cats, which she leaves behind Cupcake.



Susan was predeceased by her husband of 36 years, and her son Stephen.



She leaves behind her daughter Stacie Splittgerber, and her husband Luke, and two daughters, Hannah and Amariah of Granville, NY. Her other daughter Stephanie Winslow, her husband Brian, and two sons, Sean and Collin of Northfield, MA. A daughter in law, who Susan always said "there is no in law", and considered her as a daughter, Jennifer Adams (Ryznic) and daughter Madison Adams of Turners Falls, MA. She also leaves behind siblings and extended family.



Due to the current health crisis and mandates, a service cannot be held at this time and will follow at a later date.

Published in Recorder on Apr. 25, 2020

