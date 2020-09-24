1/
Suzanne L. Black
1928 - 2020
Suzanne L. (Smith) Black, 92, formerly of Erving passed away August 29, 2020 at Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility.

Sue was born in Greenfield June 18, 1928, the daughter of Urson and Mildred (Lawrence) Smith. She graduated from Turners Falls High School and the Hartford Hospital School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse for many years at Greenfield Surgical Associates. Sue was also Tax Collector for the Town of Erving where she had been a resident since 1953.

Suzanne leaves her children Douglas P. Black, Jr. of Erving, Heidi E. Black of Florida and Jamie L. Ziguloski of Athol; her grandchildren Nathan Black of Erving, Katie Black of Vermont and Daniel Ziguloski of Athol; five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years Douglas P. Black, Sr., her sister Harriet Field and her brother Donald Smith.

Suzanne enjoyed nature's beauty, music, sports and "get togethers" of family and friends at the Farley Farm.

There are no calling hours and private graveside services will be held at the Erving Center Cemetery at a later date.Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.

Published in Recorder on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
