Suzanne Dias, 64, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Daughter of Lorraine (Williamson) Ney and the late Horace Dias, she was born in Ludlow on December 14, 1955. Suzanne attended Ludlow Schools and worked for many years at the family's Five Acre Farm.



Suzanne loved spending time with her children, in her gardens, creating art and celebrating life with live music.



In addition to her mother, Suzanne is survived by her children William Randall with Karla Kupiec; Stephanie Randall with her husband Alex Leach; Valerie Randall Nichols with her husband Cory and their daughter Tiffany. She also leaves her siblings Larry Dias, Hayley Babineau with her husband Mark of Ludlow and Renee Sirois with her husband David of Feeding Hills, as well as several nieces and nephews.



