1/
Suzanne Willard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suzanne Willard, 81, of 149 Legate Hill Road Charlemont passed away peacefully Friday, October 9th, at Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility in Greenfield.

She was born in Montague, September 23, 1939, the daughter of Aubrey and Amelia (Leja) Rice.

Suzanne attended Charlemont schools and was a graduate of Charlemont High School.

She retired from Hawlemont Reginal School as Cafeteria manager. After retirement she enjoyed spending her days golfing where she won many tournaments. She was an avid baker who enjoyed baking for friends and family. Suzanne especially loved caring for her great grandchildren.

Suzanne is predeceased by her husband Ted Willard who passed on August 5, 2017

Survivors include daughter Lynn Hathaway and her husband Gordon Hathaway of Charlemont; a son Robert J. Willard of Florida; grandchildren Kari (Scott) Foley of North Carolina Kristen (Walter) Martin of Charlemont; James Willard of Manchester, CT; She also leaves behind her great-grandchildren that always held a very special spot in her heart - Jacob and Madyson Gilbert, Sadie Martin and Alyssah Gilbert who became very special to her throughout the years.

Services will be private at the family's request.

Smith-Kelleher will be assisting with arrangements.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Charlene Manor for their compassionate care over the years.

www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Recorder on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc
40 Church St
Shelburne Falls, MA 01370
(413) 625-2121
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved