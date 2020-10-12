Suzanne Willard, 81, of 149 Legate Hill Road Charlemont passed away peacefully Friday, October 9th, at Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility in Greenfield.She was born in Montague, September 23, 1939, the daughter of Aubrey and Amelia (Leja) Rice.Suzanne attended Charlemont schools and was a graduate of Charlemont High School.She retired from Hawlemont Reginal School as Cafeteria manager. After retirement she enjoyed spending her days golfing where she won many tournaments. She was an avid baker who enjoyed baking for friends and family. Suzanne especially loved caring for her great grandchildren.Suzanne is predeceased by her husband Ted Willard who passed on August 5, 2017Survivors include daughter Lynn Hathaway and her husband Gordon Hathaway of Charlemont; a son Robert J. Willard of Florida; grandchildren Kari (Scott) Foley of North Carolina Kristen (Walter) Martin of Charlemont; James Willard of Manchester, CT; She also leaves behind her great-grandchildren that always held a very special spot in her heart - Jacob and Madyson Gilbert, Sadie Martin and Alyssah Gilbert who became very special to her throughout the years.Services will be private at the family's request.Smith-Kelleher will be assisting with arrangements.The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Charlene Manor for their compassionate care over the years.