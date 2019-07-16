Sylvia (Wood) Davenport died early on Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was born on April 27, 1942 in Pittsfield. She was predeceased by her parents Kenneth and Olive Wood, her husband Joseph and her sisters Doris and Marion.



Her surviving family is three children: Matthew (Crickett), Sarah (Bill Clough) and Benjamin; two brothers: LeRoy and Ernest; her sister Rose; four grandchildren: JohnHenry, Bailey, Shawn and Grace and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She also leaves several close friends including Eve (of 50+ years) and Judy (a new but good friend).



At Sylvia's request, all services will be private, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, 104 Bridge Street, Shelburne Falls. If you wish to make a donation in her memory, please consider Pittsfield Salvation Army, 298 West Street, Pittsfield, MA 01202-5770 or the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Regional Dog Shelter, 10 Sandy Lane, Turners Falls, MA 01376.

