Taylor Ross Grogan of Greenfield died on Sunday September 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Taylor fought for a week to survive, but in the end succumbed to acute pancreatitis.
Taylor was born on August 5, 1988, the son of Priscilla Chadwick and Timothy Grogan, and lived in Northfield for the first four years of his life. Other than a summer spent in South Carolina, he lived the remainder of his life in Greenfield.
Taylor attended Franklin County Technical School with a concentration in Auto Body. He was employed for 5 years by wTe Recycling Inc. Throughout the following years, he worked in a variety of positions including ski lift operator, landscaper, and auto mechanic.
Taylor was a compassionate, kind, and empathetic man who loved deeply. He was an avid fisherman, skilled snowboarder, enjoyed trying his hand at new recipes (always with input from Aunt Debra and his sister Chelsey), and anything outdoors that had a motor. He loved animals and looked forward to having a dog of his own.
He is survived by his mother, Priscilla Chadwick of South Deerfield; his father Timothy Grogan and beloved step-mom Jo (Joanne Myers) Grogan of Greenfield; his devoted sister, Chelsey Grogan and her partner Brandon Breault of Erving; his uncle, Craig Chadwick and his wife Debra; his Godparents, Kevin and Heather Grogan; and aunts and uncles Noreen Grogan, Kathy Grogan, Pat Grogan and his wife Claire, and Dan Grogan. Taylor also leaves behind numerous cousins and friends.
Taylor was predeceased by his grandparents, Donald and Catherine Grogan, and George and Marion Chadwick; and most recently, his loving paternal aunt Meg (Grogan) Palmeri.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the doctors and nurses on the teams at BayState Springfield Surgical ICU, that cared for Taylor during the last week of his life.
Due to social distancing and COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held at a future date and time to be announced.
The family asks that if you know someone struggling with alcoholism, to please reach out to them with continuous and non-judgmental love and support, and pray that someday they will be strong enough to get the help they need to recover from this disease.
In lieu of plants or flowers, the family asks that donations in Taylor's memory be made to Alcoholics Anonymous https://contribution.aa.org/sca-dev-2020-1/checkout.ssp?is=checkout#login-register
or The Dakin Humane Society https://www.dakinhumane.org/donate.html
