Taylor Stearly aka Taylor Made, passed away on February 20th at the young age of 35. He will be missed but not forgotten by his family and friends.
Taylor grew up and went to school in Shelburne Falls before moving to Greenfield and then to Chicopee for his first 18 years. He then moved around the country from the Southeast to the Midwest before settling down in Oregon.
Taylor was in love not only with his fiance Becky, but his guitar and music. He played with a number of bands while traveling. Taylor was always full of life. A free spirit, his love of music and nature were his calling.
He leaves behind his fiance Becky Lang, mother Velvet Roman, father Scott Stearly, his two young daughters, Adalyn amd Morgan, stepfather Jim Roman and step brothers Jesse and Levi as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins of the Stearly Clan.
A memorial service will be held at a time to be decided. Please say a prayer and wish him well.
Published in Recorder on Feb. 27, 2019