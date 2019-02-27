Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Taylor Stearly. View Sign

The world has lost another sweet soul who was far too young.



Taylor Stearly aka Taylor Made, passed away on February 20th at the young age of 35. He will be missed but not forgotten by his family and friends.



Taylor grew up and went to school in Shelburne Falls before moving to Greenfield and then to Chicopee for his first 18 years. He then moved around the country from the Southeast to the Midwest before settling down in Oregon.



Taylor was in love not only with his fiance Becky, but his guitar and music. He played with a number of bands while traveling. Taylor was always full of life. A free spirit, his love of music and nature were his calling.



He leaves behind his fiance Becky Lang, mother Velvet Roman, father Scott Stearly, his two young daughters, Adalyn amd Morgan, stepfather Jim Roman and step brothers Jesse and Levi as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins of the Stearly Clan.



A memorial service will be held at a time to be decided. Please say a prayer and wish him well.

The world has lost another sweet soul who was far too young.Taylor Stearly aka Taylor Made, passed away on February 20th at the young age of 35. He will be missed but not forgotten by his family and friends.Taylor grew up and went to school in Shelburne Falls before moving to Greenfield and then to Chicopee for his first 18 years. He then moved around the country from the Southeast to the Midwest before settling down in Oregon.Taylor was in love not only with his fiance Becky, but his guitar and music. He played with a number of bands while traveling. Taylor was always full of life. A free spirit, his love of music and nature were his calling.He leaves behind his fiance Becky Lang, mother Velvet Roman, father Scott Stearly, his two young daughters, Adalyn amd Morgan, stepfather Jim Roman and step brothers Jesse and Levi as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins of the Stearly Clan.A memorial service will be held at a time to be decided. Please say a prayer and wish him well. Published in Recorder on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close