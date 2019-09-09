Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terrence E. Powers. View Sign Service Information Tylunas Funeral Home 159 Broadway Street Chicopee , MA 01020 (413)-592-0148 Send Flowers Obituary

SOUTH DEERFIELD - Terrence E. "Squawk" Powers, 60, of 32 South Main Street, South Deerfield, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, September 6, 2019 after a brief bout with cancer. He was born in Northampton on July 23, 1957 the fifth child of Jean (Derry) Powers and the late Mark E. Powers. He was a lifelong resident of South Deerfield, his entire life was spent on South Main street, only moving across the street to his dear neighbor and friends home, the late Edmund Connelly. He enjoyed skiing in his youth and visited Germany as part of his High School ski club, learning how to ski on an old rope tow at Boron's Hill in South Deerfield. He spent many years hunting and fishing in Maine with his father and friends. He was a longtime member of the South Deerfield Polish Americans Citizens Club and enjoyed shooting the breeze with friends there. Squawk worked for Pioneer Valley Steel Shop and EJ O'Leary before going to work with his father at Powers Construction. After his father's passing, Terry worked as a self-employed carpenter alongside Chuckie Stacy and the late Richie Perry, both wonderful and dear friends. He met Rebecca "Becky" Telega and they fell in love and married, his happiest times and many beautiful memories were with Becky, they were two peas in a pod. He happily embraced his Farm family in Sunderland and became as much a Telega as he was a Powers. Becky sadly passed away on May 6, 2004 and he missed her every day. Terry leaves his loving mother who always doted on him the most we all felt, R. Jean Powers of Hatfield. His siblings, Mark A. of Andover, Conn., Matthew and Jeannie Powers of Hatfield, Kathleen of Florence, John of Leeds, Sheila Powers and her husband Mark Symanski of Whately, Mary and her husband Joe LaPerle of Hatfield, Christopher and his wife Pamela Powers of Florence and Thomas Powers of Northampton and numerous nieces and nephews. His aunts, Helen Jenkins of Greenfield and Mary Gilmore of Franklin and many dear cousins. He leaves a multitude of friends far and wide. Squawks ability to strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere, endeared him to so many people. The family would like to thank EVERYONE, EVERYONE, for all they did for Squawk during this brief illness, especially Phyllis, Chuckie, Rex and Teddy (check the gas gauge next time your cutting corn!) and especially Betsy and the Hot-L family. If we didn't mention everyone by name it's because he had so many friends. Thank You All for the food, rides, pumpkin pies (Thanks Kathy), mowing the lawn or just stopping by the kitchen to say hello. He's sitting on the deck with Chuckie Ciesluk, Richie Perry, Stinger and his beloved dogs, Teddy and Sally enjoying an afternoon beer and listening to Becky holler "What are you cooking me for supper?" Calling hours at WRISLEY FUNERAL HOME, 90 Sugarloaf St., South Deerfield will be Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. A Funeral service will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at WRISLEY FUNERAL HOME followed by burial at Brookside cemetery alongside his beloved Becky. In lieu of flowers, donations in Squawk's memory can be made to the South Deerfield Rescue Vehicle Fund, 84 Greenfield Road, South Deerfield, MA 01373

