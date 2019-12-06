Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma Louise Downs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thelma Louise (Ball) Downs, 101 years young of Erving died at home on December 4, 2019 after a short period of declining health surrounded by her family. Thelma was born on October 25, 1918 in South Berwick, Maine to Leslie Louise (Potts) and Ira Ball. Thelma grew up in Everett, MA surrounded by her grandparents and aunts. Thelma's parents divorced when she was quite young and she adopted the last name of her step-father, Harold M. Pierce. Thelma and Stewart Downs were married in 1945, at the end of World War II.



Thelma graduated from the Pierce Secretarial School of Boston in 1939 as a straight A student. She was very proud of this accomplishment. Thelma primarily worked as a bookkeeper for the majority of her working life. She very much enjoyed her final employment at The Andover Companies before she retired in 1985. Stewart and Thelma then moved from Dracut, MA to Grafton, NH where they enjoyed their many new friends. They both involved themselves in many of the town committees and organizations. When Stewart passed away, Thelma then moved to Erving part-time - kidding people that she had gone south from New Hampshire for the winters. In 2008 Thelma moved to Erving full-time and became an active member in the Erving Senior Center attending exercise classes 2-3 times per week until the age of 100. She valued her many friendships there. Thelma will be remembered as a person who spoke her mind.



Thelma was predeceased by her husband, Stewart A. Downs and brother Ira H. Ball.



Thelma is survived by her son, Jeffrey K. Downs and his wife, Bonnie Downs of Jacksonville, FL; Nancy L. Downs and her husband, Louis Chitty of Long Beach, CA and Linda E. Downs-Bembury and her husband, William Bembury of Erving, MA, grandsons Scott Downs and Bryan Palliccia, granddaughters Kristen Downs, Tori Palliccia, Kai Bembury and Jaymie Bembury, ggrandsons Eric Downs, Brandon Downs and Aaron Palliccia, ggranddaughter Tiffanie Downs and gggrandson Benjamin Downs.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thelma's name to either the Friends of the Erving Senior Center, 1 Care Drive, Erving, MA 01344 or Franklin County Hospice, 329 Conway Street, Ste. 2, Greenfield, MA 01301.



Burial will be at a later date in South Berwick, Maine. A celebration of Thelma's life will be held in the spring/summer of 2020.

Thelma Louise (Ball) Downs, 101 years young of Erving died at home on December 4, 2019 after a short period of declining health surrounded by her family. Thelma was born on October 25, 1918 in South Berwick, Maine to Leslie Louise (Potts) and Ira Ball. Thelma grew up in Everett, MA surrounded by her grandparents and aunts. Thelma's parents divorced when she was quite young and she adopted the last name of her step-father, Harold M. Pierce. Thelma and Stewart Downs were married in 1945, at the end of World War II.Thelma graduated from the Pierce Secretarial School of Boston in 1939 as a straight A student. She was very proud of this accomplishment. Thelma primarily worked as a bookkeeper for the majority of her working life. She very much enjoyed her final employment at The Andover Companies before she retired in 1985. Stewart and Thelma then moved from Dracut, MA to Grafton, NH where they enjoyed their many new friends. They both involved themselves in many of the town committees and organizations. When Stewart passed away, Thelma then moved to Erving part-time - kidding people that she had gone south from New Hampshire for the winters. In 2008 Thelma moved to Erving full-time and became an active member in the Erving Senior Center attending exercise classes 2-3 times per week until the age of 100. She valued her many friendships there. Thelma will be remembered as a person who spoke her mind.Thelma was predeceased by her husband, Stewart A. Downs and brother Ira H. Ball.Thelma is survived by her son, Jeffrey K. Downs and his wife, Bonnie Downs of Jacksonville, FL; Nancy L. Downs and her husband, Louis Chitty of Long Beach, CA and Linda E. Downs-Bembury and her husband, William Bembury of Erving, MA, grandsons Scott Downs and Bryan Palliccia, granddaughters Kristen Downs, Tori Palliccia, Kai Bembury and Jaymie Bembury, ggrandsons Eric Downs, Brandon Downs and Aaron Palliccia, ggranddaughter Tiffanie Downs and gggrandson Benjamin Downs.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thelma's name to either the Friends of the Erving Senior Center, 1 Care Drive, Erving, MA 01344 or Franklin County Hospice, 329 Conway Street, Ste. 2, Greenfield, MA 01301.Burial will be at a later date in South Berwick, Maine. A celebration of Thelma's life will be held in the spring/summer of 2020. Published in Recorder on Dec. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close