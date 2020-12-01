Thelma Mae (Jones) Finck, 88, passed away at home on November 30, 2020.
Thelma was born in Lowell, MA on March 15, 1932, the daughter of Clyde and Jesse (Sanborn) Jones. She moved to Shelburne Falls when she was 10 and graduated from Arms Academy, class of 1950.
Thelma worked at Lamson and Goodnow in the payroll office until she married Robert G. Finck on May 24, 1953. They were married for 63 years until his passing in 2014.
In 1968 she started working at the Foxtowne Coffee Shoppee as a manager and co-owner until her retirement in 1992.
She leaves behind her children; Steven (Laurie) Finck of Shelburne Falls, Linda Harris (Doug) of Interlachen, FL, Doug (Carlene) Finck of Greenfield and Catherine Hall of Florida. Her grandchildren are Peter and Matthew Finck of Shelburne Falls, Christian (Jennifer) Finck of Attleboro, MA, Austin (Brianna) Finck of Mansfield, MA, Gregory (Tristan) Hall of R.I., and Andrew (Amanda) Hall of FL. Thelma's great grandchildren are Jeffrey Finck of Attleboro, MA, Annaleigh and Shepard Hall of R.I., and David Hall of FL. She also leaves behind her sister Dorothy Giddings of Greenfield and several nieces and nephews.
Thelma was predeceased by her husband Robert, son-in-law David Hall in 2000, sisters Evelyn Jones, Arlene Jones, Gertrude Shields and a brother Chester Jones.
Thelma's family would like to thank Overlook VNA and Hospice for the care they have given to her-especially Mark, Rosie, Amber and Laurie.
Due to current travel restrictions and health concerns, a graveside service will take place in the spring in Arms Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Thelma's family suggests donations be made to Overlook Hospice, 88 Masonic Home Rd., Charlton, MA 01507 or to the Shriners Hospital (www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/springfield
)
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family.
To send a message of condolence to Thelma's family, please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com