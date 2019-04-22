Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore S. Skawski. View Sign

Theodore S. Skawski, 88, passed away on April 19, 2019. Ted was the son of Symon and Mary (Cyrzanowska) Skawski. Ted grew up in South Deerfield and was predeceased by his parents , brother Frank, and sisters Harriet and Jenny.



Ted graduated from Deerfield High School and worked at the Northampton State Hospital before joining Hardigg Industries for 27 years, retiring in 1992.



Ted thoroughly enjoyed his life in Chesterfield whether he was fishing off the dock, watching the birds or feeding the chipmunks that grew to know him so well they would scamper up his legs in search of the peanuts he always had ready for them. Ted also greatly cherished the Skawski family picnics and get-togethers and had great fun on trips to the casinos.



Ted will be deeply missed by his long term companion, Helene B Mokrzecki of Northampton and her daughter, Kathleen Rogers of Hatfield and her partner Paul Allard, and Kathleen's son, Benjamin Rogers and wife Lauren of Maryland. Ted will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and the extended Skawski family.



A visitation will be held Thursday, April 25 from 8:30 - 9:30 AM at the Wrisley Funeral Home, Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:00 AM in Holy Family Church with Fr. Jonathan Reardon, pastor officiating. Burial in St. Stanislaus Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. Expressions of sympathy are available at:

90 Sugarloaf Street

South Deerfield , MA 01373

Published in Recorder on Apr. 22, 2019

