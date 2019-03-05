Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa A. (Winoski) Lyman. View Sign

Theresa A. (Winoski) Lyman, 78, of Doe Valley Road, died unexpectedly late Sunday evening, March 3, 2019 at Athol Hospital after being stricken ill.



Born in Gardner on September 14, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Anthony "Tony" and Annie (Ollari) Winoski and was in the first graduating class of Ralph C. Mahar Regional School in 1957. IN 1958, she received her certification from the Elizabeth Ollis Beauty Academy in Worcester.



Theresa married George Lyman in 1966 and have enjoyed over 52 years of marriage.



An exceptional hairdresser, Theresa had worked for Joanie's Beauty Parlor in Orange for many years.



Theresa was a talented seamstress who enjoyed sewing and making clothing. She also enjoyed painting, trips to Maine but most of all being with her family.



Survivors include her loving husband, George Lyman, of Athol; her children, Rhonda Burgess and her husband, Robert, of Athol, and Kathleen Hiscock and her husband, Timothy, of Falmouth, Maine; a grandson, Thomas Hiscock of Falmouth, Maine; a close cousin, Carol Gikis of Gardner.



There are no calling hours.



A celebration of life will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, with Fr. Shaun O'Connor of St. Mary's Church of Orange officiating.



Interment will follow in South Cemetery, Orange.



In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Town of Athol- memo- North Quabbin Animal Shelter, c/o Athol Police, 280 Exchange Street, Athol, MA 01331.



Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.



You may offer your sympathy online at

