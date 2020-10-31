Theresa B. (Daigle) Swan, 89, passed away peacefully with her granddaughter Charlene by her side on October 29, 2020. Born in Norwich, CT July 8, 1931. Daughter of Oliver and Helen (Fidrych) Daigle.
A lifetime resident of New England. Most of her life she managed and worked in the hospitality industry. She enjoyed long nature walks, shopping, socializing with family and friends, puzzles, and was an avid reader. Additionally, Theresa was a member of the former Lt. John J. Galvin, American Legion Post 81 Ladies Auxillary, Greenfield, MA.
She married Richard Ainsworth (1948-1969). They had three children, Douglas of Embden, ME and was predeceased by son Richard in 2012 and daughter Linda Cusack in 2018.
She married Russell Eacott who predeceased her in 1992. She leaves step children Russell of Greenfield, MA, Deborah McCormick of Turners Falls, MA, Sandra Eacott of Texas and predeceased by son Richard in 1999.
She was predeceased by husband Ernest Swan in 1996 and 15 year companion Lawrence W. McNinch in 2013 . She leaves 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
A private graveside service will take place, officiated by Jack Cooper as the celebrant. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Literacy Project, 15 Bank Row, Greenfield, MA 01301. The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com