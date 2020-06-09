Theresa J. (Dubriske) Gochinski, 87, of Wildwood Ave., died peacefully at home with her loving family at her side, on Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Theresa was born in Winchester, NH on October 23, 1932 the daughter of Enoch and Nellie (Dzanisewski) Dubriske. She was a graduate of Thayer High School in Winchester.
On August 18, 1951 Theresa was married to Francis H. Gochinski, celebrating nearly 69 years together and raising their seven children. At home Theresa loved her garden, flowers and birds, always keeping them looking "just right." She also liked to quilt, paint and go dancing with her husband "back in the day". She kept a beautiful home and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
When her children were grown, Theresa enjoyed working for different businesses around town. Her longest tenure was with the Phoenix Mutual Life Ins. Company. As a devoted communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church since her marriage in 1951, Theresa volunteered her time at the Perpetual Adoration Chapel on a regular schedule and also helped fill-in when the need was there.
Survivors beside her husband Francis include her children. Donna Prescott of South Deerfield, Diane Gochinski of Hatfield, Timothy F. Gochinski, his wife Joann of South Deerfield, Denise Rueb, her husband Richard of Las Vegas, Stephen Gochinski of Greenfield, and Joseph Gochinski of Greenfield. Theresa was predeceased by a son Francis H. Jr "Butch" in 1980.
Survivors also include her grandchildren including Aimee Bysiewski, Miranda Kudukey, Timothy J. Gochinski, Jillian Gochinski and Alex Gochinski. Also, her great grandchildren Aiyra and Eden Kudukey, Iris and Gemma Gochinski, and Jeorgia Bysiewski.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Pauline Guyette, Christina McLean, Chet Dubriske, Eddie Dubriske, Frank Dubriske and Katherine Zitta.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, June 12 at 10:00 am at Blessed Sacrament Church with Rev. Timothy Campoli, Pastor as celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
There are no calling hours. The family will hold a Memorial Celebration in October of this year for all family and friends to join.
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested memorial donations be made to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital online at www.stjudes.org or the Pioneer Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 329 Conway St., Greenfield, MA 01301.
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Greenfield is assisting the family. To send a message of condolence or to share a memory please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com
Published in Recorder on Jun. 9, 2020.