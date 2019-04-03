Theresa M. Zaskey, 94, of 15 Meridian St., Greenfield, formerly of Whately, died Friday, March 29, 2019 at home. She was born in Montague, October 28, 1924, the daughter of Arthur and Delia Fournier Martineau.
She was educated in Montague schools. In her early years, she worked as a sales clerk at Wilson's in Greenfield. Theresa married Joseph C. Zaskey in St. Ann's Church in Turners Falls, February 11, 1950. All of her married life was in Whately, moving to Greenfield after the death of her husband. She was a former member of the Frontier Senior Center and the St. Joseph Church in Hatfield.
She is survived by five daughters; Deborah Williams and her husband John of Hooksett, NH, Maryellen Bielunis and her husband Walter of Greenfield, Carol Marchefka of Greenfield, Theresa Steiner and her husband Robert James of Concord, NH and Cynthia Mytkowicz and her husband Richard of Lynn, MA, 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and nieces & nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph in 2008 and also predeceased by three sisters and three brothers.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, April 6,2019 at 10:30AM in Holy Trinity Church in Greenfield. Family requests everyone meet at church. A reception will follow in the church hall.
A private burial in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, South Deerfield will take place later in the spring. There are no calling hours. Donations in her memory may be made to the Frontier Senior Center, North Main Street, South Deerfield or the activity fund at The Arbors, 15 Meridian Street, Greenfield.
