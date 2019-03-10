Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa R. Zdanuk. View Sign

Theresa Rose (Filion) Zdanuk of Hope Street died peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Born in Greenfield on April 12, 1930, she was the daughter of Oscar and Adele (LeBlanc) Filion.



Theresa is survived by her sons, Karl (Zobin) Franzen of CA, Dana Franzen and Rene Franzen of Greenfield, Bill Zdanuk of CA, her niece Barbara (Allen) Ripingill, nephews Bernard (Nancy) Paulin and Robert Paulin, a close cousin Cecelia Hubbard, and several grand nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband Edward Zdanuk, a sister Jeannette Paulin and a brother Eugene Filion.



She attended local schools, graduated from Greenfield High School class of 1948 and Boston School of Art. She was a talented artist who enjoyed painting and took pride in her business of repairing delicate china.



Theresa had a beautiful spirit and always a positive outlook on life. She enjoyed art, music, poetry, playing scrabble, time at the beach and the company of family and friends.



The family would like to extend their special thanks to all of her in-home care providers as well as Jane Plager CNP, Cardiologist Ali Haider, and Outlook Nurse Andrea Williams for all of the kindness showed to her over the last several years. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



There will be no calling hours. At the request of the deceased burial will be private at Calvary Cemetery in the spring. Donations in Theresa's memory may be made to the Greenfield Senior Center, 35 Pleasant St. Greenfield MA 01301. Arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield.

