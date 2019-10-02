Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Therese M. Falvey. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 87 Franklin St Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-8853 Send Flowers Obituary

Therese "Terry" Marie (O'Neill) Falvey, 89, passed peacefully after a short illness on September 30, 2019 at Baystate Franklin Medical Center with her daughter and son-in-law at her side.



Therese was born on September 24, 1930 in Milltown, County Kerry, Ireland to the late Timothy O'Neill and Julia (Talbot) O'Neill. Therese was educated at the Presentation Convent, directly across the street from her home on Church Street. Upon graduating, she moved to Belfast to live with her sister Sheila and her husband Terrence while studying nursing at the Royal Victoria Hospital. After passing her nursing boards, she went on to work at Belfast's Foster Green Hospital.



In 1956, when she was 25 years old, Therese made the brave decision to cross the Atlantic Ocean to live with her aunt, Stacia Finn, in Greenfield, Massachusetts, where she continued her nursing career at Franklin County Public Hospital. Soon after arriving, Therese met her future husband, John "Jack" J. Falvey at a party thrown by her cousin, Bill Finn. They were married within months on April 22, 1957, raised three children, and remained together for 50 years until Jack's death in 2007.



After her time working as a nurse at Franklin County Public Hospital, Therese established a career at Wilson's Department Store, where she'd remain a dedicated employee until age 82. Meanwhile, her husband Jack worked right across Main Street at Sullivan's Drug Store, where he served as Pharmacist and Manager. Therese also worked at Sullivan's alongside Jack later in life.



Therese was known for her love of gardening, and took great pride in her beautiful perennial garden and the lovely rose bushes that surrounded her home. She was likewise known for her profound adoration of her home country of Ireland, which she visited often with her husband Jack, also proudly of Irish descent. Another source of great happiness for Therese was the beach. In addition to County Kerry's breathtaking shores, Therese enjoyed the coasts of Massachusetts and Maine, where she and her family spent many vacations in their pop-up camper. More recently, she looked forward to time shared with her daughter's family on the island of Martha's Vineyard.



Besides her children, Therese was extraordinarily proud of her three beloved grandchildren. She was always present for their birthdays and holidays, no matter the distance. Theirs is a bond that will transcend time and earthly bounds. Therese was also incredibly blessed to have her daughter Annemarie move from her home in Florida to provide care and comfort for the last three years of her life.



Beloved by all, Therese was never without a smile on her face and a kind word. She had a full life, and will be deeply missed.



Therese was predeceased by her devoted husband, John "Jack" J. Falvey; and her siblings Mary, Donal, Sheila, and Michael. She is survived by her sister, Angela Walsh and her husband Gerry Walsh of Wales; her brother-in-law, James Falvey and his wife Patricia Falvey of Greenfield; her three children, Kevin Falvey of Santa Barbara, California, Annemarie Falvey of Greenfield, and Celine (Falvey) Maney and her husband Charlie Maney of Oak Bluffs, Martha's Vineyard; her three grandchildren, Audrey Maney and her fiance Riley Hernandez of Easthampton, Madeleine Maney of Sonora, California, and Aidan Maney of Atlanta, Georgia; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends on both sides of the Atlantic.



A Liturgy of Christian Burial will take place Wednesday (10/9/19) at 10 am at Blessed Sacrament Church with Rev. Timothy Campoli, pastor as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday (10/8/19) from 6 - 8 pm at



Memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, 182 High St., Greenfield, MA 01301.



For condolences please visit

