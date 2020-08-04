1/1
Thomas E. Dubay Sr.
Thomas E. Dubay Sr., 81, of High St. died Sunday (8-2-20) at Poet Seat Health Care.

He was born in Mount Clemens, MI the son of Thomas W. and Eleanor (Ehrke) Dubay.

Tom attended local schools there. He was an equipment operator for Mowry & Schmidt for over 25 years retiring in 2005. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, ice fishing and deep sea fishing. Tom also enjoyed traveling. He was a Greenfield resident for over 62 years.

Tom's wife, the former Irene Greene predeceased him in 2002 after 44 years of marriage. He was also predeceased by his sister Joy and his brother Kenny.

He leaves his children; Caroline McDade of Turners Falls, MA, Thomas Jr. and his wife Cheryl of Turners Falls, MA, Cheryl Jones of NC, Douglas and his wife Dawn of Montague and Donna Baker and her husband Eric of Greenfield, MA, 12 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves his siblings; his sisters Bobbie and Linda and his brother Fred.

Funeral services will be held Thursday (8-6-20) at 11AM at Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal St. Burial will follow in Federal St. Cemetery. A calling hour will be held from 10AM until the time of the service.

FACE COVERING AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com

Published in Recorder on Aug. 4, 2020.
