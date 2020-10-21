Thomas J. Murray of Greenfield, formerly of Pleasantville, NY, died October 17, 2020 at age 96. He was born in New York, NY on March 23, 1924, to the late James and Julia (Cantwell) Murray. He attended New York City public schools and graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School in 1942.
A WWII veteran, Tom served his country in the U.S. Army, stationed in the European Theater. He landed on Omaha Beach in Normandy, France three days after D-Day. Tom married Mary Gardiner in 1971 and, together, they settled in Pleasantville, NY, where he was a bass in the church choir and on the board of the Foxwoods Condominium. A logistics manager at Texaco for many years, Tom also enjoyed travelling, crossword puzzles, and history. Besides his parents, Tom was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary, and his brother James Murray.
Tom's curiosity, kindness, and humor will be missed by surviving family: nephew John J. Stevens of Ohio; cousins Jane Shaw and her husband Jerry of Connecticut and Susan Herles and her husband Raymond of New Jersey. He will also be remembered by honorary grandchildren Kerry Noble (Ryan) and Christopher Herles (Angela).
The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers at the Arbors of Greenfield, the Greenfield Public Library's Homebound Delivery Program, and Encompass Health for their care and companionship. Memorials may be directed to the Friends of Greenfield Public Library (https://www.friendsofgpl.org
402 Main Street, Greenfield MA 01301).
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com
.