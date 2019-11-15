Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Michael Chapin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Michael Chapin was born March 15, 1958 in Boston, Massachusetts and passed away November 10, 2019 in Oakdale, California.



Tom grew up in Greenfield, Massachusetts where he developed a lifelong passion for hockey. Tom served in the U.S. Air Force for ten years. Tom then moved to California and continued his education. He graduated from C.S.U., Stanislaus and became a CPA. He worked in the private sector for many years before working for the California State Board of Equalization.



Tom married Jean Blumenstein in 1981. After they left the Air Force, they settled in Oakdale. Together they enjoyed many outdoor activities including fishing, hiking, gold dredging and paragliding. They especially enjoyed spending time together in Tahoe. Tom had a special love for his lab and kittens.



Tom was very close to his brother Kevin Chapin who passed away in 1992. Tom will be missed by his wife, Jean Chapin, his mother Marlene Everett, his father Lawrence Chapin (Sharon Haskins) and his sister Danielle Tweed (Patrick). Tom will also be missed by several aunts, uncles, cousins, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Tom never met a stranger and leaves many friends.



Tom's Celebration of life will be announced at a later date.





Thomas Michael Chapin was born March 15, 1958 in Boston, Massachusetts and passed away November 10, 2019 in Oakdale, California.Tom grew up in Greenfield, Massachusetts where he developed a lifelong passion for hockey. Tom served in the U.S. Air Force for ten years. Tom then moved to California and continued his education. He graduated from C.S.U., Stanislaus and became a CPA. He worked in the private sector for many years before working for the California State Board of Equalization.Tom married Jean Blumenstein in 1981. After they left the Air Force, they settled in Oakdale. Together they enjoyed many outdoor activities including fishing, hiking, gold dredging and paragliding. They especially enjoyed spending time together in Tahoe. Tom had a special love for his lab and kittens.Tom was very close to his brother Kevin Chapin who passed away in 1992. Tom will be missed by his wife, Jean Chapin, his mother Marlene Everett, his father Lawrence Chapin (Sharon Haskins) and his sister Danielle Tweed (Patrick). Tom will also be missed by several aunts, uncles, cousins, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Tom never met a stranger and leaves many friends.Tom's Celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Published in Recorder on Nov. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close