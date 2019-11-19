Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas R. Bridges. View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Send Flowers Obituary





A native of Greenfield, he was born on November 7, 1943 to Marjorie L. (Roberge) and Raymond W. Bridges. He was educated in Greenfield Public Schools and was a graduate of GHS in the Class of 1963.



Tom was employed for 34 years, for the former Franklin Medical Center, now known as Baystate Franklin Medical Center, in the physical plant as a custodian. He enjoyed target shooting and hunting in his younger years. Tom was a motorcycle and vintage automobile enthusiast and was formerly a proud owner of a Chevrolet El Camino for many years. He served with the Massachusetts Army National Guard, Greenfield, MA from February of 1967 with Co. D, 1st. Battalion and later for Company B, 2nd Battalion, 104th Infantry Division and was discharged in August of 1971.



He lovingly remembered by his brother, William M. Bridges, of Sebring, FL., as well as by several nieces and nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents Raymond in 1969 and his mother Marjorie in 2010 and his sister-in-law Claudette G. (Oulette) Bridges in 2013.



Graveside services will be conducted in the spring of 2020, at the Baker Cemetery, Guilford, VT. Visiting hours are omitted. Expressions of affection in the form of charitable contribution in Tom's memory are suggested in lieu of flowers to the Buckley Health Care Center, Resident's Activity Fund, and 95 Laurel Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA. For further information, please visit

Thomas R. Bridges, 76, a resident of the Buckley Health Care Center, formerly of 192 Shelburne Road, died peacefully on Sunday afternoon, November 17, 2019 following a period of declining health.A native of Greenfield, he was born on November 7, 1943 to Marjorie L. (Roberge) and Raymond W. Bridges. He was educated in Greenfield Public Schools and was a graduate of GHS in the Class of 1963.Tom was employed for 34 years, for the former Franklin Medical Center, now known as Baystate Franklin Medical Center, in the physical plant as a custodian. He enjoyed target shooting and hunting in his younger years. Tom was a motorcycle and vintage automobile enthusiast and was formerly a proud owner of a Chevrolet El Camino for many years. He served with the Massachusetts Army National Guard, Greenfield, MA from February of 1967 with Co. D, 1st. Battalion and later for Company B, 2nd Battalion, 104th Infantry Division and was discharged in August of 1971.He lovingly remembered by his brother, William M. Bridges, of Sebring, FL., as well as by several nieces and nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents Raymond in 1969 and his mother Marjorie in 2010 and his sister-in-law Claudette G. (Oulette) Bridges in 2013.Graveside services will be conducted in the spring of 2020, at the Baker Cemetery, Guilford, VT. Visiting hours are omitted. Expressions of affection in the form of charitable contribution in Tom's memory are suggested in lieu of flowers to the Buckley Health Care Center, Resident's Activity Fund, and 95 Laurel Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA. For further information, please visit www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com Published in Recorder on Nov. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close