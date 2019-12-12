Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy C. Young. View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Send Flowers Obituary

Timothy C. Young was born November 27, 1946 in Cambridge, Massachusetts and spent his early years in Andover, Massachusetts. He attended the Bement School in Deerfield, Massachusetts as a young boarder and then went on to the Forman School in Litchfield, Connecticut, and to Culver-Stockton College in Missouri.



In 1969 he returned to Bement as a dorm parent and math teacher. His gentle, firm, and consistent manner served him well in his role as Dean of Students. As he retired from teaching, he was formally hired as the school photographer, a pastime he had long pursued on his own, producing a slide show each year that was looked forward to by the community.



In 2019 he was honored for his fifty years of devotion to the school. A long-time resident of Gill in a home overlooking the Connecticut River, he was active in developing and maintaining the Town Forest. He enjoyed skiing, kayaking, birding, and traveling. He loved going for walks with his dog, Minji, and had a notoriously green thumb. He is survived by his wife, Amy Gordon, his two step-sons, Nicholas (Samantha) and Hugh Lawson, and older brother, Joshua Young (Hollis) of North Andover, as well as numerous beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.



In keeping with Tim's request for simplicity, there will be no formal services or visiting hours and his remains following cremation will be scattered as he preferred. A celebration of his life and many gifts will be held at The Bement School, Old Deerfield, MA in "the barn" on Saturday, January 25th, at 2:00PM. Expressions of affection are preferred in lieu of flowers, to the General Scholarship Fund of The Bement School, c/o Sara Ardrey, Director of Alumni and Development, P.O. Box 8, Deerfield, MA 01342



