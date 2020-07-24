Timothy J. Trenholm, 62, passed away on Thursday (7/23/2020) after a period of failing health. Born in Greenfield on February 17, 1958, he was the son of Hessel and Jacqueline (Harper) Trenholm.
Tim was a 1976 graduate of Greenfield High School and a graduate of Dean College for Physical Therapy. After working at Franklin County Public Hospital (now Baystate Franklin Medical Center) for several years, he moved to Florida and worked running cable lines. After returning to this area, he took office manager courses and became office manager for Jeff Baker. Tim enjoyed bowling, golfing and was an avid reader. He loved the Red Sox and Patriots, and was a loyal caregiver to many.
Survivors include his sister Laurie Fairbanks (James) of Bernardston; two brothers: Jonathan (Sue Harvey) and Daniel (Rochelle Nahmias) all of Gill; several nieces and nephews and his long-time friend Jeff Baker. Tim was predeceased by his parents and his brother David.
All services for Timothy will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Pioneer Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 329 Conway Street, Suite 2, Greenfield, MA 01301 or to the charity of one's choice
. Arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield.