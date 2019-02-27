In honor of the life of Timothy W. Purington, there will be an Open House at the Wistariahurst Museum, 238 Cabot Street, Holyoke, MA, Sunday March 10, 2019 from 2 - 5pm, with a program at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Community Foundation of Western Mass, 333 Bridge St., Springfield, MA 01103, Attn: Timothy W. Purington Fund. Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home handled arrangements; full obituary available on funeral home website.
Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home
2049 Northampton Street
Holyoke, MA 01040
413-536-3843
Published in Recorder on Feb. 27, 2019