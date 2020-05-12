Tina Smith
1960 - 2020
Tina Smith, gained her wings at the age of 59 surrounded by her loving daughter and son in law, on Wednesday afternoon (05/06/20) at the Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, MA. She was born in Greenfield, MA on September 3, 1960.

She is predeceased by both her parents, Ruth Zack and Howard Zack. Tina was also predeceased by her late ex husband, her only true love the father of her daughter, Geno Bailey; and two predeceased brothers, Jon and Gary Zack.

Besides her beautiful, beloved and only child, Ciera Mento and her husband Phil of North Adams, Tina is survived by her beautiful older sister, Karen Snow of Winchester NH and her husband Doug. She will forever be missed by her incredible best friend of 42 years, Annemarie Falvey of Greenfield. Tina is also survived by many nieces, and nephews and a host of long-time friends. We all will miss her, especially her cat Salem, that she leaves behind.

Tina touched many hearts and she was loved by so many people for being such a vibrant, beautiful, caring, genuine person you could ever meet.

Funeral services and burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.

Published in Recorder on May 12, 2020.
