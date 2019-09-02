Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Todd Fox. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

- Todd A. Fox, 48, of Northfield Road died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. He was born in Greenfield on Monday, May 31, 1971, the son of Donna (Marini) Courchesne. He was a graduate of Greenfield High School Class of 1989. Todd was a Maintenance Manager at the Erving Paper Mill for several years.



You would most often find Todd on the Connecticut River boating amongst his many friends and family or in the basketball gym watching his boys play. This is what put a smile on his face the most and brought such joy to him. He was unbelievable proud of his two boys and loved watching them play. Todd was more than just a friend to most, he was family. He had an enormous smile that could light up any room, his laugh was contagious, his quick witted humor could get you all laughing within seconds, his larger than life personality that infected everyone who had the opportunity of knowing him. He had such a huge impact on many individuals.



Among his survivors, Todd leaves his beloved wife of 21 years Jennifer (Deren) Fox; two sons,



Zack and Jayden; and his mother, Donna Courchesne. He also leaves behind his father in law, Joseph Deren, Jr. , who Todd thought of as a father figure, and his mother in law, Louise Deren.



In lieu of flowers a go fund me page has been set up for the family @



Funeral services will be held Thursday 9/5/19 at 9:15am from the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10am at Blessed Sacrament Church in Greenfield. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



Calling hours will be held Wednesday evening from 4-7pm at the funeral home.



For condolences, please visit

- Todd A. Fox, 48, of Northfield Road died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. He was born in Greenfield on Monday, May 31, 1971, the son of Donna (Marini) Courchesne. He was a graduate of Greenfield High School Class of 1989. Todd was a Maintenance Manager at the Erving Paper Mill for several years.You would most often find Todd on the Connecticut River boating amongst his many friends and family or in the basketball gym watching his boys play. This is what put a smile on his face the most and brought such joy to him. He was unbelievable proud of his two boys and loved watching them play. Todd was more than just a friend to most, he was family. He had an enormous smile that could light up any room, his laugh was contagious, his quick witted humor could get you all laughing within seconds, his larger than life personality that infected everyone who had the opportunity of knowing him. He had such a huge impact on many individuals.Among his survivors, Todd leaves his beloved wife of 21 years Jennifer (Deren) Fox; two sons,Zack and Jayden; and his mother, Donna Courchesne. He also leaves behind his father in law, Joseph Deren, Jr. , who Todd thought of as a father figure, and his mother in law, Louise Deren.In lieu of flowers a go fund me page has been set up for the family @ gofundme.com/f/kyv6wk-support-for-the-fox-family or you can search "support the fox family" on gofundme.Funeral services will be held Thursday 9/5/19 at 9:15am from the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10am at Blessed Sacrament Church in Greenfield. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.Calling hours will be held Wednesday evening from 4-7pm at the funeral home.For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Sept. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close